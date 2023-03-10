Influenza A Virus H3N2: Symptoms, Treatment, Dos And Don’ts

(CTN News) – A respiratory illness is caused by H3N2.

In the country, H3N2, a sub-type of the Influenza A virus, has killed two people. Karnataka reported one fatality, while Haryana reported one. According to government sources, 90 cases of the flu caused by this virus have been reported across the country.

Several influenza outbreaks have been associated with H3N2 in the past. Flu symptoms are also more prevalent when the weather changes from extremely cold to warm.

How does the H3N2 virus spread?

This is an influenza virus that causes respiratory infections. Viruses can also infect birds and mammals. Mutations have occurred in birds and other animals.

CDC and WHO consider H3N2 to be a subtype of Influenza A virus, an important cause of human influenza.

Symptoms of this condition?

The WHO reports that avian, swine, and other zoonotic influenza infections in humans can cause mild upper respiratory infections (fever and cough) to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock, and even death. H3N2 virus symptoms include:

Feels like chills

The coughing

Having a fever

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Sore throat/throat ache

Muscle aches and body pains

Diarrhoea can sometimes occur

Nose runny and sneezing

Seeing a doctor is important if a patient experiences difficulty breathing, chest pain, a continuous fever, and pain in the throat while swallowing food.

Viruses spread in what way?

A person infected with H3N2 influenza can transmit it to another by coughing, sneezing, or talking. The virus can also be spread by touching the mouth or nose after contacting an infected surface. The risk of flu-related complications is higher for pregnant women, young children, elderly people, and people with underlying health conditions.

What precautions should be taken?

As the virus attacks the respiratory tract, it is very important to:

Continuously check your oxygen level with a pulse oximeter

A doctor should be consulted if oxygen saturation is less than 95 percent.

Intensive care may be required if oxygen saturation is below 90%.

Self-medication in such situations is discouraged by experts

What’s the treatment?

H3N2 flu treatment includes rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen and ibuprofen to lower fever. In severe cases, doctors may also prescribe antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir.

To maximize therapeutic benefits, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed right away (ideally, within 48 hours of symptom onset) in suspected and confirmed cases.

Don’ts and Dos

Infected people can spread the virus fast. Here are some protocols experts say you should follow:

Hands should be washed regularly

Avoid crowds and wear a mask

Don’t touch your nose or mouth

Keep your nose and mouth covered when coughing and sneezing

Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated

Take paracetamol if you’re sick

Also, avoid:

Public spitting

Greetings based on contact, like shaking hands

Self-medicating and taking antibiotics without consulting your doctor

Sitting next to someone while eating

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has, meanwhile, urged doctors not to prescribe antibiotics to patients before confirming if the infection is bacterial. Currently, most fevers, coughs, sore throats, and body aches are from influenza, which doesn’t need antibiotics.

