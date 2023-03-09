‘Zombie Virus’: What We Know

(CTN News) – Zombie Virus Global warming and rising temperatures are melting the Arctic’s frozen soil layer, known as permafrost. The zombie virus is the talk of the town this week.

What is a zombie virus?

The experts in the field warn that despite the threat being minimal, it should not be underestimated.As a result of heating up, ice, snow, or another frozen substance may become liquid or soft, releasing hazardous materials from decades ago.As a result, entire ecosystems would be damaged and many species of wildlife would be put at risk.

Jean-Michel Claverie, of the University of Aix-Marseille School of Medicine, studies the concept of “zombie viruses”.

The zombie virus is real, isn’t it?

In his research on frozen viruses, Claverie examined a number of earth samples that were collected from Siberian permafrost. He found 48,500-year-old viruses during his journey.

The scientist and his team recreated a virus from 30,000 years ago by introducing it into cultured cells in 2014. In the permafrost, it had lain dormant for many years. Researchers created a virus that targeted only single-celled amoeba, not humans, in case you are wondering why a virus would be brought out.

In 2015, the experiment was repeated with a different type of virus. In their latest study, the team has isolated several strains of ancient viruses from seven different locations in the Siberian permafrost. The authors of a study published in February explained that each strain infected cultured amoeba cells.

A total of eight strains of viruses were studied, with the oldest strain dating back over 48,000 years and the youngest strain dating back less than 27,000 years. During the excavation of the woolly mammoth’s remains, they discovered the youngest zombie virus in the stomach material and coat.

Permafrost, which constitutes 20% of the Northern Hemisphere, is believed to serve as a time capsule. In addition to prehistoric viruses, it also contains traces of extinct animals.

How does the zombie virus affect humans?

Infecting amoeba thousands of years after they were created is what makes these viruses “zombies.”. According to Claverie, this is a critical issue.

As the planet heats up, he is concerned that people will not realize that his study is not just some scientific anomaly, but that it may eventually pose a public health concern.

There are traces of many, many, many other viruses, he noted. As a result, we know that they exist. We do not know for certain whether they are still alive.

As a result, we reason that if the amoeba viruses are still alive, there is no reason why the other viruses will not be alive and capable of infecting their own hosts.

