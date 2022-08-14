Health
United States And Switzerland Are Working On Facilitating Pharma trade
CTN NEWS – The U.S. ambassador to Switzerland told the Tages Anzeiger newspaper that the two countries are working on facilitating pharmaceutical business between their countries through sectoral deals.
The last round of trade:
Scott Miller said that in the last round of trade negotiations between the two countries, Switzerland was not prepared to open its agricultural market for U.S. products.
Switzerland’s top export market:
According to Miller, with the United States now Switzerland’s top export market, “we can take steps towards free trade by concluding sectoral agreements.”
Published on CTN on August 14th, 2022