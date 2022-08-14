Connect with us

Health

United States And Switzerland Are Working On Facilitating Pharma trade
Advertisement

Health News

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

Health

Can Sex Therapy Help Erectile Dysfunction?

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

Health

3 Best Ways to Choose the Perfect Vape Device

Health News

A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

Health

Therapy For Abandonment Issues-A Great Way To Deal With Low Self Esteeem

Health

Why Collagen Supplements are Popular in Malaysia

Health

New Study Finds 1 in 8 People Will Suffer From Long Covid

Health

Monkeypox Vaccines Arrive In Victoria For People Most At Risk, Here's How It Works

Health

Omicron-Adapted Vaccines Will Be Delivered By BioNTech In October

Health

What Is DME And What Are The Symptoms?

Health

Escaped Nigerian Patient Recovers From Monkeypox In Thailand

Health

3 Best Advantages of Dental Cleaning from a Dentist

Health

Monkeypox Cases Are Beginning To Plateau In The UK

Health

Monkeypox in United State, What Is It ?, And How It Spreads And More

Health

Thailand’s 4th Monkeypox Case Found in Bangkok Woman

Health

A Skin Guide: The Best Way to Take Care of a Skin Graft

Health

Maintaining Men’s Health With PillPal Online Pharmacy

Health

United States And Switzerland Are Working On Facilitating Pharma trade

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

18 seconds ago

on

United States And Switzerland Are Working On Facilitating Pharma trade

CTN NEWS –  The U.S. ambassador to Switzerland told the Tages Anzeiger newspaper that the two countries are working on facilitating pharmaceutical business between their countries through sectoral deals.

The last round of trade:

Scott Miller said that in the last round of trade negotiations between the two countries, Switzerland was not prepared to open its agricultural market for U.S. products.

Talks on a free trade agreement between the two countries have stalled.

Switzerland’s top export market:

According to Miller, with the United States now Switzerland’s top export market, “we can take steps towards free trade by concluding sectoral agreements.”

With regard to the pharmaceutical industry, we are working on facilitating trade,” he said in comments published on Saturday.
Switzerland is home to pharma giants Novartis (NOVN.S) and Roche (ROG.S).

Published on CTN on August 14th, 2022

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading