(CTN News) _ An outbreak of pneumonia has been reported in San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina’s fifth-largest city.

Three people have died and several others have become ill after developing pneumonia without apparent cause.

A private clinic in San Miguel de Tucumán first reported the cases. Tests for 30 infections, including COVID, flu, and influenza types A and B, came back negative in Argentina.

In a statement, Tucumán health minister Luis Medina Ruiz said these patients had bilateral pneumonia and compromised [Z-ray] images, which are very similar to COVID.

In his words, a 70-year-old had been admitted for a surgical procedure as “patient zero”.

Around Aug. 20, the person developed a lung infection. Patients and healthcare workers both developed symptoms at the same time.

We don’t leave any hypotheses closed. We have more than thirty possible germs that we can detect, and they’re giving negative results, but we need to remember that a lot of times the etiology is hidden by antibiotics,” he said.

The concentration of cases among healthcare workers could indicate human-to-human spread.

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, reports fever, muscle aches, abdominal pain, and shortness of breath as symptoms. The clinic identified six patients with the symptoms on Aug.

30 people talked. An intensive care unit patient and five healthcare workers were present. Thursday, three more health workers got sick.

WCVID-19, influenza, and hantavirus were not detected in any of the case samples, according to World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

Samples have been sent to the “Dr. Carlos Malbrán” National Administration of Laboratories and Health Institutes (ANLIS). It is being investigated by public health authorities, including viral and other hypotheses.

The WHO is following up on these reports and supporting the Argentinian health authorities during the investigation,” he said.

How long does it take to recover from pneumonia?

It may take time to recover from pneumonia. Some people feel better and are able to return to their normal routines in 1 to 2 weeks. For others, it can take a month or longer. Most people continue to feel tired for about a month.

