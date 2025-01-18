Thailand Grappling With a Child Obesity Epidemic

A recent study shows that Thailand has the third-highest child obesity rate among ASEAN countries. About 84.1% of kids aged 6-14 regularly snack on salty foods.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) partnered with the Public Health Ministry, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and health advocacy groups to address this issue. They hosted an event called “Don’t Let Children Become Obese” at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

The event highlighted creative strategies to encourage healthier eating habits in children. It focused on reducing sugary, fatty, and salty foods while increasing the amount of fruits and vegetables in daily diets.

Yanee Ratborirak, acting director at ThaiHealth’s Office of Media System Promotion and Intellectual Health, mentioned that Thailand ranks behind Malaysia and Brunei regarding childhood obesity in ASEAN.

Data from 2023 shows obesity rates in Thai children at different age groups: 9.13% of kids under five, 13.4% of those aged 6-14, and 13.2% of teens aged 15-18. Key factors include poor diets and lack of exercise.

The study also revealed that kids aged 6-14 eat salty snacks, averaging 1.35 packs daily. For children aged 1-5, this figure is 76.5%, with an average of 1.23 packs daily.

The World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2030, half of the world’s children could be obese.

Yanee explained that the “Don’t Let Children Become Obese” initiative aims to shift attitudes toward better nutrition. It involves innovative media and prototypes and engages schools, communities, families, and student leaders.

Sa-nga Damapong, honorary advisor to the Nutrition Association of Thailand, praised the progress made over the past five years. He highlighted the importance of creative methods to help kids adopt healthier diets and exercise regularly. These efforts, he said, are key to ensuring children grow up healthy.

Addressing Child Obesity in Thailand

Dr Piyarat Lertbunnaphong from Samitivej Hospital explains that identifying obesity in children can be challenging since they are still growing. Unlike adults, children’s weight and height change frequently, making assessment more complex. Body Mass Index (BMI) is a common tool used to evaluate obesity in kids, calculated by dividing weight in kilograms by height in meters squared (kg/m²).

For adults, a BMI over 25 indicates being overweight, while obesity starts at a BMI above 30. In children, BMI varies with age and sex, ranging from 13.5 to 18 kg/m² between ages 4 and 6 before increasing as they grow.

In Thailand, childhood obesity is identified when weight-for-height exceeds the 120th percentile. Meanwhile, in the U.S., it’s determined when a child’s BMI surpasses the 95th percentile for their age. However, Thailand lacks BMI-for-Age Growth Charts, so parents concerned about their child’s weight should consult a paediatrician for evaluation and possible referral.

About 14-15% of children in Thailand are obese. In 95% of cases, this results from consuming more calories than the body needs. Other contributing factors include a family history of obesity.

Kids with one obese parent are 4-5 times more likely to become obese, and the risk increases to 13 times with two obese parents. Rarely, obesity can be caused by medical conditions like hypothyroidism, Cushing’s syndrome, or genetic disorders such as Prader-Willi syndrome.

Children at Higher Risk of Child Obesity

Certain kids are more likely to face child obesity. This includes babies born underweight or overweight, children with obese parents, and children who are obese at an early age. Overfeeding babies, especially those given formula, also increases obesity risk. Breastfed babies for extended periods tend to have a lower likelihood of becoming obese than those breastfed for shorter times.

Managing and Treating Child Obesity

Weight-loss medication options for children are limited and rarely appropriate. Instead, lifestyle and behaviour changes are more effective. For younger kids, controlling portions and reducing sugary foods can help. As children grow taller, their BMI may naturally improve if their weight remains steady. For older kids, balancing diet and staying active are key. Regular exercise and healthy eating habits are essential for long-term success.

Healthy Eating Tips

Sugary drinks, like soda, can significantly contribute to weight gain. One can of soda a day could add 7 kg over a year. Parents should encourage alternatives such as diet sodas, diluted fruit juice (half water, half juice), or whole fruits.

Real fruits provide valuable nutrients and fibre, which keep kids full longer. Fried and high-fat foods, including fast food, should be avoided. Opt for boiled or baked meats instead of fried options. If stir-frying, use a non-stick pan to limit oil usage.

Encouraging Physical Activity

Kids should exercise at least 20-30 minutes daily, four times weekly. Regular activity helps burn calories and manage weight effectively. Parents and families play a key role in preventing childhood obesity by setting examples with healthy diets and active lifestyles.

Complications of Child Obesity

Obese children often remain obese in adulthood. Studies show that severe obesity can shorten life expectancy by 5-20 years.

Common complications of obesity in children include:

Weight-bearing joint problems, especially the knee joints.

Snoring or obstructive sleep apnea is caused by obstruction of the upper airway, which may lead to heart failure in untreated chronic conditions.

Type 2 diabetes.

Some children may develop dark patches on their skin (like on the neck or armpits), a condition called acanthosis nigricans, caused by high insulin levels. These patches fade with weight loss but signal a higher risk of diabetes. Early signs of diabetes include increased appetite with weight loss, frequent urination, and excessive thirst. High blood cholesterol and fatty liver are other potential complications that tend to improve with weight loss.

Adopting healthy habits early on can help parents help their children avoid these risks and lead healthier lives. A balanced diet and regular exercise are the best ways to ensure long-term health for kids.

