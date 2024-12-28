Thailand Introduces “Salt Tax” in an Effort to Reduce Health Problems

In Thailand, over 22 million people have health problems associated with eating food with too much salt, as the average daily sodium consumption is 3,600 milligrams or twice the proper sodium intake.

Excessive salt intake can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension), stroke, ischemic heart disease and kidney disease.

To help reduce sodium intake in Thailand, the government intends to impose a tax on salty snacks in 2025 as part of a campaign to reduce sodium consumption and enhance public health, according to a top excise official.

Kulaya Tantitemit, director-general of the Excise Department, told reporters that the levy would first target snack foods, which are considered non-essential commodities.

The tax mechanism is likely to be tiered, similar to the current sugar tax on beverages, with larger levies applied on products with higher salt levels.

“We will consider the product’s salt content. If there is a lot of salt, they will have to pay a lot of tax, but if there isn’t much salt, the tax will be decreased,” Kulaya explained. The department is still reviewing the tax details and will provide enough time for producers to change their formulations.

Thai Eat Way Too Much Salt

Kulaya stated that the sugar tax, implemented several years ago, has been beneficial in reducing Thai sugar consumption. Data show that Thais consume twice the recommended daily salt intake, prompting the government to investigate tax methods to encourage healthier eating habits.

According to a Salt Reduction Network poll, Thais consumed an average of 3,636 mg of sodium daily in 2023, surpassing the World Health Organization’s recommended of no more than 2,000 mg (equal to one teaspoon of salt).

Excess sodium intake increases the risk of high blood pressure and kidney damage. Health experts have seen an alarming trend of younger Thais, aged 35-40, having renal failure, as opposed to the prior average age of 50-60.

According to the WHO, there are roughly 8 million people with kidney illness, 13 million with high blood pressure, 25 million with heart disease and paralysis, and another 5 million with diabetes.

While the average age of patients with renal disease is declining, over 40,000 people die from heart disease each year. The high consumption rate of salty foods, especially snacks and quick food, is associated with these health issues.

When kidney disease progresses to the point where a patient needs kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant, it becomes an expensive medical condition.

