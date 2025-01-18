U.S. Government Awards Moderna $590 Million to Advance Bird Flu Vaccine Development

The United States government has allocated $590 million to Moderna to develop a vaccine for avian influenza, part of an initiative to address the increasing incidence of human infections.

This is in addition to the $176 million allocated last year for late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza.

Moderna announced on Friday that the funds will expand clinical investigations for up to five additional pandemic influenza subtypes.

Since 2022, Moderna’s revenues have been precipitously declining. This is because the market for the COVID-19 vaccine has stagnated, and the business has declared considerable cost reductions to maintain its cash reserve and avoid the necessity of raising additional capital.

Moderna is evaluating the experimental vaccine, mRNA-1018, against many virus strains, including the currently circulating H5N1 version.

The drugmaker said it is ready to push mRNA-1018 into late-stage trials based on preliminary evidence from an early-to-mid-stage study and would report the findings at an upcoming medical symposium.

The Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium issued the grant funded by the United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Since April, around 70 people in the United States have contracted bird flu, most of whom are farmworkers. The virus spreads through chicken flocks and dairy herds.

Although most human illnesses have been mild, there was one fatality recorded in Louisiana last week.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the danger of bird flu to the general public is low, and there is no further evidence of person-to-person transfer.

About Moderna.

Moderna is a pioneer in the development of mRNA medicine. Moderna is rethinking medicine and revolutionizing illness treatment and prevention for everyone, thanks to advances in mRNA technology.

For more than a decade, the business has worked at the crossroads of science, technology, and health, developing medications with unparalleled speed and efficiency, including one of the first and most successful COVID-19 vaccines.

mRNA platform has facilitated the creation of medicines and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, uncommon diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Moderna strives to give people the highest potential effect through mRNA therapeutics. Thanks to a unique culture and a worldwide team motivated by Moderna values and attitudes, It is committed to responsibly transforming the future of human health.