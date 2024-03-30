Connect with us

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Cases Of Measles In The U.S. Near 100, Nearly 70% Higher Than In 2023

(CTN News) – Over the past three months, the number of cases of measles has soared in the United States, with cases in places like Chicago, Florida, and Philadelphia contributing substantially to the total number of cases nationwide.

According to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 97 cases had been reported across 17 states as of March 28. This represents a 67% increase over 58 for the entire year 2023.

In 2024, seven outbreaks – defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as three or more related cases – have been reported, an increase from four in 2023. CDC statistics indicate that more than 70% of all cases this year have been associated with an outbreak, while more than half of the 97 cases involved children under five years of age.

More than 70% of those infected had not been vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella or had only been vaccinated once.

Several cases of measles have been reported in the Chicago area where an outbreak at a migrant shelter has resulted in 52 cases as of Friday, according to provisional data from the Chicago Department of Public Health. It has been reported that 11 cases of measles have occurred in Florida this year, with many cases associated with an elementary school in Broward County. Health officials announced on March 8 that the infection period associated with the school cases had ended.

There were growing concerns about measles cases in the United States in January, when reports indicated that nine people had been infected in an outbreak at a Philadelphia children’s hospital and daycare center.

Among people who are not immune to measles, up to 90% may be infected if they are in close proximity to someone who has the disease. Every 1,000 infected children can die from complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis caused by the virus.

CDC issued an advisory on March 18 to parents urging them to give their children two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, which has been shown to be 97% effective.

There has also been an increase in exemptions among kindergarteners for the 2022-2023 school year, as vaccination rates have declined.

Despite the high level of vaccination coverage overall, public health officials remain concerned about possible outbreaks in clusters of vulnerable communities with low vaccination rates.

