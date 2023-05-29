Adult Bariatric Surgery: Benefits And Risks

(CTN News) – A growing number of people are opting for bariatric surgery (also called weight-loss surgery) thanks to public awareness campaigns and programs. Despite these barriers, there are significant barriers due to social stigma and a lack of awareness in rural areas.

First, let’s define bariatric surgery

Those who are severely obese and have been unable to lose weight through diet, exercise, and supplements undergo bariatric surgery.

One of the most popular alternative techniques is a weight-loss balloon, which doesn’t require surgery or endoscopy and guarantees a 10 to 15 percent reduction in Total Body Weight (TBW).

By changing the digestive system, bariatric surgery results in weight loss by restricting food intake or reducing nutrient absorption.

Adult Bariatric Surgery Benefits

Despite its benefits, it carries certain risks for obese adults. The benefits and risks of bariatric surgery will be discussed.

Bariatric surgery can reduce excess body weight (EBW) by more than 70%, resulting in significant and sustained weight loss.

Weight loss surgery offers a better chance of maintaining weight over the long term than traditional methods. Losing weight can be sustained if individuals adopt new eating habits and lead healthier lifestyles.

Improvement of obesity-related health conditions: Bariatric surgery can positively affect obesity-related health conditions, including high blood pressure and cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and even cancer. These conditions often improve or even disappear completely after surgery for many patients.

When you lose weight, you can exercise more easily. You can burn fat more effectively by exercising. Activities such as biking, walking, and swimming fall into this category. Reduced levels of stress hormones like cortisol and insulin also decrease fat storage in the body.

By increasing self-esteem, mobility, and overall well-being, weight loss can improve an individual’s quality of life. Mental health and energy levels may improve as a result.

Over 40% longer life expectancy has been shown with weight loss surgery.

Risks associated with bariatric surgery for adults

While this procedure has a lot of benefits, it is not without its risks. Here are some of the risks involved.

Surgical risks include anaesthesia, bleeding, infection, and other potential complications. The risk of severe complications is relatively low with bariatric surgeries.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Gastric bypass surgery, for example, can affect the absorption of vitamins and minerals. To prevent deficiencies, patients may need to take supplements for life.

Increased bile acid levels and rapid weight loss can cause gallstones. In some cases, gallbladder removal is also needed after the first two years of surgery.

The duodenum absorbs most of the iron from foods like beans, meats, and iron-fortified grains. The duodenum isn’t used to process food after a gastric bypass. As a result, anaemia may increase after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB).

You should know that bariatric surgery benefits and risks vary based on your health, the type of surgery, and the surgical team’s expertise. A doctor’s consultation is crucial for making an informed decision and achieving long-term success.

SEE ALSO:

Malaria Case Prompts Mosquito Control Efforts in Manatee County