(CTN News) – The Pima County Health Department confirmed on May 26th that a child had a flu death due to the flu virus spreading throughout the county.

Based on information provided by the PCHD, the child became ill in mid-May and passed away before the end of the month. There were several factors contributing to the flu death, but it was determined that an influenza infection was the primary cause.

Pima County has not had a pediatric flu death since 2022, which is almost a decade ago. A total of 3,627 flu cases have been reported to PCHD since October 2022.

It has been reported that 28% of the cases were among people between the ages of 19 and 49, which is the most common age group that becomes infected with this disease.

In this case, the child died outside of the normal flu season at an age that is generally considered to be low risk, and it also happened outside of the regular flu season.

This should serve as a stark reminder to Pima County’s Director of Health, Dr. Theresa Cullen, that influenza can spread year-round, which is why it must be taken seriously and should not be ignored.

According to Cullen, if you have not been immunized against the flu, you should do so as soon as possible.

Getting a flu shot is one of the best tools we have at our disposal in order to help protect ourselves against severe illnesses such as influenza.

The vaccine will not only help you to better protect yourself, it will also provide protection to those members of the community who are most vulnerable and at high risk,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone six months and older should be flu-death vaccinated for influenza.

They should practice daily preventive measures like covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding sick people, and washing their hands frequently to reduce their chances of getting sick.

In the event that a person at high risk for influenza complications develops flu death symptoms, even if he or she has been vaccinated this season, they should seek medical attention promptly.

As well as the very young and the very old, there are certain chronic medical conditions that can increase the risk of serious flu complications, such as asthma, Flu Death, diabetes, heart disease, or neurological conditions, as well as pregnancy or a weakened immune system.

This Flu Vaccine Finder can be used to learn more about the flu, its symptoms, or to find a flu vaccine near you if you live in Arizona.

