Malaria Case Prompts Mosquito Control Efforts in Manatee County

(CTN News) – Currently, there is one confirmed malaria case in Sarasota County and Manatee County, which is being addressed by the Florida Department of Health.

Upon being treated at a hospital, the patient made a full recovery and has been discharged from the hospital. According to officials, that person spent a considerable amount of time outside during his or her lifetime.

We are working closely with the county mosquito control departments to ensure that mosquitoes are kept under control.

It is being observed that mosquito spraying is being conducted both in the air and on the ground in these areas in an attempt to mitigate the spread of this disease.

It has been determined that the malaria infection is caused by P. vivax, which is a species of malaria that is not as fatal as the others. It has been proven that malaria cannot be transmitted from person to person.

Anopheles mosquitoes infected with malaria are the only mosquitoes capable of transmitting malaria to humans.

There is no shortage of hospitals and other health care providers that are able to provide effective treatment.

There should be immediate medical attention sought by anyone suffering from symptoms such as fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting and headaches who is living in this area.

In order to protect yourself against any illness that may be spread by mosquitoes, you should take the following precautions:

It is recommended to use a mosquito repellent containing DEET (between 10 and 30 percent), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, paramenthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535 that contains these ingredients.

You should wear pants and long sleeves.

In order to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home, it is important to check and repair the screens on your doors and windows.

You can help prevent Malaria mosquitoes from breeding around your home by taking the following steps:

It is important to drain and cover the areas around your home. Rainstorms, sprinklers, and other sources of fresh water are some of the main sources of mosquitoes reproducing.

If you have pools of freshwater in your yard or around your home, you should drain them.

Remove all pet bowls, trash cans, lids on trash cans, bottles, tires, and anything else that has accumulated freshwater from the area.

