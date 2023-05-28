Connect with us

Health

Increasing Omega-3 Intake may Benefit Midlifers' Brains
Increasing Omega-3 Intake may Benefit Midlifers' Brains

(CTN News) – It has been found that higher levels of omega-3 fats in middle-aged people’s blood are associated with better brain health.

It is known that omega-3 fatty acids have a wide range of benefits and contribute to the health of the heart and the cognitive system.

According to a new study, omega-3 fatty acids may be connected to a rise in brain functioning among people who are in their midlife, as well as an increase in overall health and wellbeing.

It was determined that there is a difference between people with higher or lower Omega-3 blood levels based on the MRI scans and thinking skills of people in their midlife who were part of a cross-sectional study that analyzed omega-3 blood levels and assessed omega levels in people in their midlife.

A new study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, shows that people who have higher omega-3 levels in their middle ages may have an edge over those who have lower levels, according to the study.

A study led by researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Texas, examined the effects of people in their midlife, as they were concerned about a lack of research into how omega-3 can affect people.

Omega-3 fatty acids play a number of different functions in the human body, many of which are associated with their health benefits.

A polyunsaturated fatty acid called omega is an essential fatty acid for regulating a wide range of body functions, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH)Trusted Source.

Besides the fact that omega fatty acids play an important role in the health of the heart and the ability of the brain to function, omega fatty acids are also part of the membrane of each cell that plays a critical role in its function.

As Professor Stuart Phillips noted in a podcast called Live Long and Master Aging, “Some fats that we consume, such as omega-3 fatty acids or long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, actually serve as essential fats for our bodies.

Professor Phillips is the director of the Physical Activity Center of Excellence at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, and he says that we need them in our diet because we can’t make them ourselves.”

He says this is due to the fact that we are incapable of producing them ourselves.

According to the NIHTrusted Source, omega-3 fatty acids are classified into three types: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

The daily recommendation for the omega-3 fatty acid ALA for adults and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding is: Pregnant teens and women 1.4 g Breastfeeding teens and women 1.3 g It is important to note that these recommendations are only for ALA, as recommendations for the other two fatty acids haven’t yet been developed.

Related Topics:
