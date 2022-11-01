Dengue Virus Kills 5 More People In Bangladesh, Hospitalizes 873 Others

(CTN News) – It has been reported that at least five more people have died of dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours. This brings the official death toll since January to 141.

There have been four deaths in the past 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services. Four of which occurred in Dhaka city and one in Narail district.

As many as 873 dengue patients have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours. Among them, 545 were reported to have been hospitalised in the capital city of Dhaka and 328 to have been admitted in other parts of the country.

It is estimated that 38,024 people have been admitted to health facilities across the country as a result of the mosquito-borne virus disease. Of these, 21,932 or 57.68 per cent, have been reported in October, indicating an unremitted rise in dengue cases.

The number of hospitalised dengue patients except for October was 9,911 in September, followed by 3,571 in August, 1,571 in July, 737 in June, 163 in May, 23 in April, and 20 each in February and March, as well as 126 in January, as per the official data.

It has been reported that 84 people died from dengue in Dhaka city, one in Narsingdi, one in Madaripur, 38 in Chattogram, five in Barishal, six in Khulna, four in Mymensingh and two in Rajshahi, according to a press release from the DGHS.

One person died in June, nine people died in July, 11 people died in August, 34 people died in September and 86 people died in October.

It is estimated that 26,016 patients or 68.42 per cent of the total hospitalizations that took place this year were reported in Dhaka.

The number of dengue patients being treated across the country is currently 3,584. Of these, 2309 are undergoing treatment in 53 government and private health facilities in the city of Dhaka.

Is dengue common in Bangladesh?

Context. The risk of dengue fever transmission in Bangladesh exists nationwide and year-round; however, the risk is highest during the rainy season, which typically occurs June-September. A dengue fever vaccine is available in some countries

