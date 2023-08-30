West Nile Virus Case In Orange County In 2023 – Woman

(CTN News) – According to the OC Health Care Agency, the first human West Nile Virus infection reported this year has been diagnosed in a woman from the city of Orange.

Although West Nile Virus can cause serious symptoms for humans, even death, in most cases the condition is milder and resembles the flu.

Viruses such as this are primarily transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes, which acquire the virus when they feed on birds which have been infected with the virus.

When someone becomes infected with this West Nile Virus, most do not experience any symptoms, but some may develop fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and fatigue as a result of the infection.

In rare cases, there are more serious symptoms, such as neck stiffness, severe headaches, confusion, muscle weakness or paralysis, but health officials urge anyone who develops any of these symptoms to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

An Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District has reported that sample mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus in eight Orange County cities including Santa Ana, La Habra, Fullerton, and Anaheim.

During the last year, 11 cases of West Nile Virus infection have been reported in humans, and two people have died as a result.

Matthew Zahn, deputy county health officer, has said that the West Nile Virus is an endemic disease that recurs every year during the summer months and continues into the fall in Orange County.

“The best way to avoid being infected by West Nile Virus is to take precautionary measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.”

In addition, the OC Health Care Agency advises residents that because mosquito season is still in full swing, they should make sure they empty any standing water, such as planters and pet dishes, use insect repellent, and wear long sleeves to protect themselves from the harmful insects.

