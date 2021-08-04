Opening an Amazon Store, Learn Here How to Go About it

Amazon has supported small businesses like none other. During the pandemic, many small businesses have set up their camps on Amazon “Apni Dukaan,” Even Amazon is hell-bent on promoting such activities. If you are someone who was searching for ways on how you can set up an Amazon store or business then this article is for you.

This article will discuss the steps you need to follow to set up your business on Amazon.

So without much ado, let’s get started:

Step 1 is to visit the official Amazon Associates Website. If you are a previous Amazon user, you can use the same credentials here or create a new account in a few small and simple steps. After you have completed the sign-in, you will see an Affiliate application. Complete this Affiliate application carefully, fill in all the details required, choose an appropriate URL for your shop and select the submit button. You will now receive the confirmation in your mail from the Amazon Affiliate Official Accounts. Click on the activation link in the Email and activate your account by logging in. Click on “aStore” and then choose the “Build an aStore now” at the right corner of your screen. You can add a store page by clicking on the “Add a Category” button on your screen. Give your business’s page a name, category name, depending on what category of items you have added. Similarly, you can add more categories. Arrange all the products well in categories and select the “Return to Category Page” link. Click on the continue button to proceed to customize your Amazon Store. You can choose the name of your Amazon store and fill in the “Name Your Store” section. You are allowed to upload a poster promotional image that can represent your store. Read more about Dutch company formation. You can personalize your page and customize it. Choose a color and theme scheme which suits your product from the listed options. You can personalize every page of your store in the same way. Widgets are the next thing you have to hop on. You can even add your products and items to widgets like “Similar Products” and “Customer Also Bought.” At last, click on “finish and get link” at the end of the screen. Read more about opening an Amazon Store in The Netherlands.

You will get a URL link to your business store. You will also get an embed code that you can use in your store’s website’s HTML code.

There! You have it! Your own Amazon Store is ready and all set to grow. There are a few more points where you can pay attention. Always keep a check on similar stores’ products. Understand the culture and market of your products. Keep a review on the products that are prohibited as per Amazon guidelines. Plan your strategies around these points, and you will see a significant difference between the sales then and now.





Amazon has emerged to be the GOD of all small businesses and has provided ample opportunities to many small businesses. There are so many success stories around this, and you can be another one.



