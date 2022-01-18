Google Honors Late Star Betty White With a Special Easter Egg on Her Birthday

Betty White, the late actor-comedian, was recently honored by Google with an Easter egg in her honor on her 100th birthday. Betty White passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. ‘The Golden Girls’ character Rose was honored on Google’s search page with rose petals.

To access the tribute, users must Google search her name and it will open an animated Easter egg with rose petals fluttering down over the Search results page, along with a message that says “Thank you for being a friend,” the title of the ‘The Golden Girls’ theme song. Variety reported that she suffered a stroke six days before she passed away on December 31, at the age of 99. According to the news outlet, Betty was coherent and alert after suffering the stroke. But she died peacefully at home in her sleep.

Google pays tribute to Betty White

He had an illustrious career spanning more than 60 years in television and film. She also has more than 120 acting credits to her name in addition to her role on The Golden Girls from 1985-92. From 2010 to 2015, the Television Hall of Fame inductee played Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland and Sue-Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Besides hosting Saturday Night Live in 2010, she appeared in films like The Proposal’, ‘You Again, and Bringing Down the House.

A lifelong animal lover, White was born in Oak Park, Ill., before her family moved to Los Angeles, where her acting ambitions began at Beverly Hills High School. Her acting career spanned five Primetime Emmy Awards. On her 100th birthday, January 17, 2022, a film will be released about Betty White. Despite her death, the makers announced they will still release the film as a tribute to her. Betty White: 100 Years Young will feature several celebrities who have worked with the actor. Among them is Ryan Reynolds. Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, Tina Fey, Clint Eastwood, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

