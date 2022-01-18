Entertainment
Google Honors Late Star Betty White With a Special Easter Egg on Her Birthday
Betty White, the late actor-comedian, was recently honored by Google with an Easter egg in her honor on her 100th birthday. Betty White passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. ‘The Golden Girls’ character Rose was honored on Google’s search page with rose petals.
To access the tribute, users must Google search her name and it will open an animated Easter egg with rose petals fluttering down over the Search results page, along with a message that says “Thank you for being a friend,” the title of the ‘The Golden Girls’ theme song. Variety reported that she suffered a stroke six days before she passed away on December 31, at the age of 99. According to the news outlet, Betty was coherent and alert after suffering the stroke. But she died peacefully at home in her sleep.
Google pays tribute to Betty White
He had an illustrious career spanning more than 60 years in television and film. She also has more than 120 acting credits to her name in addition to her role on The Golden Girls from 1985-92. From 2010 to 2015, the Television Hall of Fame inductee played Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland and Sue-Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Besides hosting Saturday Night Live in 2010, she appeared in films like The Proposal’, ‘You Again, and Bringing Down the House.
