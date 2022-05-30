Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead. Who is The Killer

Punjab withdrew the security cover of Sidhu Moose Wala just one day earlier as part of its crackdown on VIP culture under Bhagwant Mann.

New Delhi: Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer, was shot dead on Sunday in Mansa district. Several others were wounded. Moose Wala was among the 424 people who were stripped of security after Punjab withdrew protection a day earlier. In an effort to crackdown on VIP culture, the Bhagwant Mann government revoked the security cover.

Two of Moose Wala’s friends and he were driving in a jeep to the village Jawahar Ke when they were attacked.

It was discovered that Moose Wala was bleeding heavily from the neck on the seat of his SUV after being sprayed with bullets. After being taken to the hospital, Moose Wala was pronounced dead.

Must Read: Famous Indian Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead

A gang war appears to have been behind the attack, according to Punjab police. A gangster with connections to Canada has also claimed responsibility for the attack, police said.

According to Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. One of the members of the gang has admitted responsibility from Canada. Shaganpreet, the manager of Moose Wala, played a role in the murder of Vicky Middukhera last year, he said.

A senior police officer said that it appeared that this murder was revenge for Middukhera’s murder.

In addition, a special investigation team has been formed to look into the case.

The stage name Sidhu Moose Wala was popularized by Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. Moosa, a village near Mansa where the 28-year-old hailed from, has given a number of superhit songs in recent years.

A number of critics had expressed concern that the singer promoted gun culture in his songs. ‘Sanju’ has also been accused of promoting violence through its lyrics.

After images appeared on social media showing him firing an AK-47 rifle during the COVID-19 lockdown, he was arrested in Barnala under the Arms Act and the Disaster Management Act.

After joining Congress last December, the singer shot at a police officer. Sidhu Moose Wala ran on the Congress ticket in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party defeated him.

Rahul Gandhi said the news shocked and saddened him deeply. In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of talented artist and promising Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans worldwide.

According to Charan Singh Sapra of the Congress, the state government and the chief minister need to explain on what basis Moose Wala’s security cover was removed. “An answer needs to come from the government,” he told NDTV.

Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab chief minister, said on Sunday that anyone involved in the attack on singer Sidhu Moose Wala will not be spared. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also urged people to remain calm.

Related Queries:

sidhu moose wala death

,sidhu moose wala death reason

,sidhu moose wala death news

,sidhu moose wala death date

,sidhu moose wala death cause

,sidhu moose wala death news today

,sidhu moose wala death scene photos

,sidhu moose wala death news video

,sidhu moose wala death route

,sidhu moose wala death route lyrics