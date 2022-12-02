Morgan Wallen Announces ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour For 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Morgan Wallen will undertake a major new tour in 2023 after wrapping up his 55-city Dangerous Tour, the country singer revealed on Thursday (Dec. 1).

March 15 marks the beginning of his One Night at a Time World Tour, organized by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia and New Zealand.

The tour will perform a series of concerts in the United States starting on April 15 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field and concluding on October 7 at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

For several of the tour’s performances, Wallen will open with HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and Parker McCollum.

Boston’s Fenway Park, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, and Detroit’s Ford Field are venues where the tour stops during its U.S. leg.

One Night At A Time World Tour – Verified Fan Presale 12/7

“Wow, the Dangerous Tour has had a crazy 2022. In a statement, Wallen said, “I had the time of my life, and I cannot even begin to convey how thankful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album in the way they did.”

“So many people have asked me if I want to take a break, but the fact is that I have been writing and recording so much music in my leisure because I feel more motivated than ever.

I adore how it feels like fresh tunes are flowing out of me. With the One Night At A Time World Tour, we’ll run it again the following year. larger spaces, new nations. greater memories. Until then, take care.”

As a teaser for the new music he’s been working on in the studio, Wallen also said that he would release a sampler of three songs.

The songs “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End in Why” make up the One Thing at a Time — Sampler.

To pursue this motivation, Wallen said, “I’m not quite done with this new album, so I’m going to continue composing it over the holiday break and early January.”

“I swear I won’t keep the album’s details a secret for too long. I’m releasing three brand-new tracks today as a taster of what I’ve been working on to tide you over. In 2023, I can’t wait to take it one night at a time.”

Like his Dangerous Tour, the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which has aided groups including Greater Good Music, Children Are People, and the Salvation Army.

And the National Museum of African American Music, will get $3 from each ticket sale for his upcoming U.S. performances.

The tour has no official pre-sales in the United States.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour 2023 U.S. Dates: Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*# ^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium* Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Austin, TX Moody Center Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$ Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^

Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*# Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$ Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$ Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*# Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^ Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Boston, MA Fenway Park*$ Sat, Aug 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park*$

Morgan Wallen International Tour Dates 2023:

Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena #

Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^ Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena #

Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena # Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^

Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Montreal, QC Bell Centre Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

^Festival dates

#HARDY

$Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

