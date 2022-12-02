Connect with us

Morgan Wallen Announces 'One Night At A Time' World Tour For 2023
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at Age 79

Everything You Should Know About Shoresy Season 2!

Anime Festival Asia (AFA) Returns To Singapore After A Long COVID Hiatus

Netflix To Develop A 'Brand-New AAA PC Game'

Indian Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Wins Court Order for His Personality Rights

Chinese-Canadian Pop Star Kris Wu Jailed for 13 Years in China

Study Reveals Bruce Lee's Possible Cause Of Death

Netflix's 'Wednesday' Is The 'Addams Family' Spinoff We Need

Kenny Chesney To Kick Off His 2023 'I Go Back' Tour With Kelsea Ballerini

Top Animation Movies To Watch Out For In 2023

Bob Dylan's Collection Of Love Letters Sell at Auction for $670K

Indiana Jones 5: First Official Look

Chris Hemsworth Might Take a Permanent Break From Acting

Netflix's '1899' Endling Explained: What Really is Reality?

BTS' JungKook To Release 'Dreamers' On Spotify For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

How 'Spirited' Upholds A Profound Tradition Of A Christmas Carol Adaptations

In 'Disenchanted', a Storybook Ending Leads To What Lies Ahead

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Path: What should I Do First?

Watch Spirited On Apple TV: How To Watch The Latest Christmas Movie

Morgan Wallen Announces ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour For 2023

Morgan Wallen Announces 'One Night At A Time' World Tour For 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Morgan Wallen will undertake a major new tour in 2023 after wrapping up his 55-city Dangerous Tour, the country singer revealed on Thursday (Dec. 1).

March 15 marks the beginning of his One Night at a Time World Tour, organized by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia and New Zealand.

The tour will perform a series of concerts in the United States starting on April 15 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field and concluding on October 7 at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

For several of the tour’s performances, Wallen will open with HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and Parker McCollum.

Boston’s Fenway Park, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, and Detroit’s Ford Field are venues where the tour stops during its U.S. leg.

“Wow, the Dangerous Tour has had a crazy 2022. In a statement, Wallen said, “I had the time of my life, and I cannot even begin to convey how thankful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album in the way they did.”

“So many people have asked me if I want to take a break, but the fact is that I have been writing and recording so much music in my leisure because I feel more motivated than ever.

I adore how it feels like fresh tunes are flowing out of me. With the One Night At A Time World Tour, we’ll run it again the following year. larger spaces, new nations. greater memories. Until then, take care.”

As a teaser for the new music he’s been working on in the studio, Wallen also said that he would release a sampler of three songs.

The songs “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End in Why” make up the One Thing at a Time — Sampler.

Morgan Wallen Announces 'One Night At A Time' World Tour For 2023

To pursue this motivation, Wallen said, “I’m not quite done with this new album, so I’m going to continue composing it over the holiday break and early January.”

“I swear I won’t keep the album’s details a secret for too long. I’m releasing three brand-new tracks today as a taster of what I’ve been working on to tide you over. In 2023, I can’t wait to take it one night at a time.

Like his Dangerous Tour, the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which has aided groups including Greater Good Music, Children Are People, and the Salvation Army.

And the National Museum of African American Music, will get $3 from each ticket sale for his upcoming U.S. performances.

The tour has no official pre-sales in the United States.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour 2023 U.S. Dates:

  • Sat, April 15                   Milwaukee, WI                      American Family Field*#
  • Thurs, April 20            Louisville, KY                       KFC Yum! Center
  • Sat, April 22                  Oxford, MS                            Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*# ^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16
  • Thurs, April 27             Grand Rapids, MI                   Van Andel Arena
  • Fri, April 28                   Moline, IL                               Vibrant Arena
  • Sat, April 29                  Lincoln, NE                             Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Thurs, May 4                Jacksonville, FL                      VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Fri, May 5                      West Palm Beach, FL              iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sat, May 6                       Tampa, FL                               MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Thurs, May 18              Hershey, PA                            Hersheypark Stadium*
  • Sat, May 20                    East Rutherford, NJ                MetLife Stadium*$
  • Wed, May 24                 Austin, TX                              Moody Center
  • Fri, May 26                    Houston, TX                          Minute Maid Park*#
  • Fri, June 2                     Atlanta, GA                            Truist Park*$
  • Sat, June 3                     Panama City Beach, FL          Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^
  • Fri, June 9                     Virginia Beach, VA                Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Sat, June 10                   Myrtle Beach, SC                   Carolina Country Music Fest^
  • Thurs, June 15             Pittsburgh, PA                         PNC Park*#
  • Sat, June 17                   Philadelphia, PA                    Citizens Bank Park*#
  • Fri, June 23                   Chicago, IL                            Wrigley Field*$
  • Fri, June 30                   Detroit, MI                             Ford Field*#
  • Fri, July 7                       St. Louis, MO                         Busch Stadium*$
  • Sat, July 15                     San Diego, CA                       Petco Park*#
  • Thurs, July 20               Phoenix, AZ                           Chase Field*#
  • Sat, July 22                    Los Angeles, CA                    SoFi Stadium*#
  • Thurs, Aug 3                 Detroit Lakes, MN                WE Fest^
  • Sat, Aug 12                    Columbus, OH                       Ohio Stadium*#
  • Fri, Aug 18                     Boston, MA                            Fenway Park*$
  • Sat, Aug 26                   Washington, DC                    Nationals Park*$
  • Sat, Oct 7                       Tacoma, WA                           Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen International Tour Dates 2023:

  • Wed, March 15             Auckland, NZ                        Spark Arena #
  • Sun, March 19              Ipswich, QLD                        CMC Rocks ^
  • Tues, March 21            Sydney, NSW                        Qudos Bank Arena #
  • Fri, March 24               Melbourne, VIC                     Rod Laver Arena #
  • Sat, Aug 5                       Camrose, AB                          Big Valley Jamboree^
  • Sat, Sept 16                   Toronto, ON                            Budweiser Stage
  • Mon, Sept 18                London, ON                            Budweiser Gardens
  • Thurs, Sept 21             Ottawa, ON                             Canadian Tire Centre
  • Fri, Sept 22                   Quebec City, QC                    Videotron Centre
  • Sat, Sept 23                  Montreal, QC                          Bell Centre
  • Thurs, Sept 28            Winnipeg, MB                        Canada Life Centre
  • Fri, Sept 29                  Saskatoon, SK                        SaskTel Centre
  • Sat, Sept 30                 Calgary, AB                            Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Wed, Oct 4                   Vancouver, BC                        Rogers Arena

*Stadium dates
^Festival dates
#HARDY
$Parker McCollum
ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

