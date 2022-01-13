Ronnie Spector Died, A Celebration of Spector’s life and Music will be Announced

Ronnie Spector was a good singer, who founded the girl group The Ronettes in 1961, died at the age of 78. Ronnie Spector had suffered from cancer for a short period of time. Her Cause of Death was Cancer.

The singer’s family posted on her website Tuesday that Ronnie “peacefully left this world today.” She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie had a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour, and she was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful and great sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.”

Spanish Harlem is where Spector was born. In her teens, she founded The Ronettes with her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley. The group recorded hits such as “Be My Baby,” “Walking In The Rain,” and “Do I Love You.”

Several of those hits were produced and written by Phil Spector, who was her husband. Ronnie Spector documented the abuse in her 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness.

When she was 16, she recorded “Be My Baby” for WHYY’s Fresh Air program. “I was recording in California, and I had never left New York before.” “I had never left New York,” I remember being in the New York airport ladies’ room singing in the bathroom. I didn’t read music or anything, and I didn’t play any instruments.”.”

As well as The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton, the Ronettes supported major rock acts. The group was personally chosen by the Beatles to join their 1966 U.S. tour.

Following the abuse, Ronnie Spector found it difficult to reestablish her career. She was encouraged, however, by Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and the E Street Band.

A song called “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” was written by Joel with The Ronettes in his ear, and Springsteen was in the midst of a legal battle with a former manager, which prevented him from recording. Steve Van Zandt, guitarist and producer for the E Street Band, was able to coax Spector into recording a cover of Billy Joel’s song.

After Spector’s death, Van Zandt wrote on Twitter: “I had the honor of producing her and encouraging her to get back on the stage after 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us during a very precarious time.”

Eddie Money’s 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight” featured a memorable solo from her. Money suggests, “Listen, honey, it’s just like Ronnie…” before Spector swooped in to sing “be my first baby” – followed by her famous “oh, oh, oh.”

The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. The 429 labels released her last solo album, English Heart, in 2016.

Instead of flowers, Spector requested donations be made to the American Indian College Fund or to a local women’s shelter.

There will be a celebration of Spector’s life and music at a later date.

