COVID-19 Health Insurance Arranged for Visitors on Arrival

The government of Thailand has arranged COVID-19 insurance for visitors’ upon arrival to solve the problem of travellers being without health insurance or having inadequate coverage for COVID-19 treatment.



Director general of the Department of Health Service Support Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said the government has asked 10 insurance companies to provide advanced COVID-19 insurance policies for visitors who lacked the appropriate health insurance. This would assure visitors would not have to pay in advance before they could claim compensation.

Visitors without travel insurance must purchase plans, and the insurance coverage that matches the COVID-19 treatment will take effect immediately, he said.

If a patient gets infected with COVID-19, the doctors would decide whether or not they need to be hospitalized. At-risk visitors may be quarantined at hotels that have been converted to serve as hospitals, according to Dr Tares.

According to him, hotel visitors quarantined under an isolation program would receive thermometers, oximeters, and three meals a day covered by their insurance.

Tourist Insurance

Meanwhile, the Government of Thailand has announced it is planning to impose a 300 baht visitors fee on all foreigners entering the country in April