Health
COVID-19 Health Insurance Arranged for Visitors on Arrival
The government of Thailand has arranged COVID-19 insurance for visitors’ upon arrival to solve the problem of travellers being without health insurance or having inadequate coverage for COVID-19 treatment.
Director general of the Department of Health Service Support Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said the government has asked 10 insurance companies to provide advanced COVID-19 insurance policies for visitors who lacked the appropriate health insurance. This would assure visitors would not have to pay in advance before they could claim compensation.
Visitors without travel insurance must purchase plans, and the insurance coverage that matches the COVID-19 treatment will take effect immediately, he said.
If a patient gets infected with COVID-19, the doctors would decide whether or not they need to be hospitalized. At-risk visitors may be quarantined at hotels that have been converted to serve as hospitals, according to Dr Tares.
According to him, hotel visitors quarantined under an isolation program would receive thermometers, oximeters, and three meals a day covered by their insurance.
Tourist Insurance
Meanwhile, the Government of Thailand has announced it is planning to impose a 300 baht visitors fee on all foreigners entering the country in April
The revenues from the foreign visitor entrance fee will be used to improve infrastructure for sustainable tourism and cover the costs of tourist insurance. Furthermore, a maximum of 1 million baht will be paid to the family of the deceased tourist in the event of his death.
There will be a maximum of 500,000 baht available for medical expenses that will cover the emergency medical costs for accidents or complications from the coronavirus.
According to information provided by the government, the additional tax is also going to be added to airfares and collected through them. Currently, the government is also considering a plan for collecting the tax from tourists arriving on land or sea.
People Also Read
What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Here’s what We Know about the Rare Disease
How to Pick CBD Products Online: Everything You Need to Know