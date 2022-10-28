Connect with us

Panic! 'House Of Memories' To Be Released Sped Up And Slowed Down: Here's Why
(CTN News) – Panic! At the Disco has announced they will be releasing sped up and slowed down versions of House of Memories.

Intrigue surrounding Panic! At the Disco has just sped up (and slowed down?) The band has been known for establishing a variety of unique sounds.

From their iconic number I Write of Sins Not Tragedies to the more recent Viva Las Vegas, the band has pushed the envelope, reinvented the envelope, and redesigned it. They have played with everything. Now they are playing with speed.

The iconic band will be releasing official slowed down and sped up versions of their well-loved song House of Memories. The song came out in 2016.

Thanks to the TikTok generation, the song has made a triumphant return to the top of the charts. As fans are finding a reason to jam out to this iconic song again, the band was finding a way to make this song even more versatile.

Now, the different versions of the song are on their way! This was announced through a Tweet the band shared yesterday. The official account wrote:

“Y’all blew this up on TikTok so we’re throwing it back to the Death of a Bachelor era and giving you the official slowed down + sped up versions. House of Memories EP out this Friday.”

The sped up and slowed down versions of the classic House of Memories will be released tomorrow, October 28th. We can’t wait to listen to this amazing song in all of its different forms.

