(CTN NEWS) – The final Dark creators’ mind-bending tale, 1899, is now accessible on Netflix.

However, 1899 plays with the idea of reality itself, making viewers mistrust anything they have seen, in contrast to the preceding television programme from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, which bent time.

Therefore, once the credits have finished, you could still be curious about what transpired on the Kerberos, a ship sailing from Europe to New York and carrying hundreds of passengers from many diverse cultural backgrounds.

Since the series was intended to go for more than one season, several questions remain unsolved following the conclusion of 1899.

The nature of the Kerberos Project and the reason why the passengers of the ship are continually forced to revisit their horrific memories are two of the 1899′s major mysteries, but we have enough hints to unravel them.

The Kerberos Project: What Is It?

The Keberos have a problem; we learn during the first season of 1899. Henry Singleton (Anton Lesser), an English merchant, purchased the ship and made some odd changes.

The Kerberos voyage took place in 1899, but the ship contains some amazing technology that allows its passengers to be transported back in time to erase their most horrific memories.

Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) and Elliot (Fflyn Edwards), the two lone survivors from the voyage of the Prometheus, the previous company’s ship that sank in the ocean, appear to be the only ones who are aware of what is happening.

The crew of the Kerberos discovers the Prometheus at sea after receiving a mystery message, and they save the youngster within.

Daniel travels to the Kerberos and tricks Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham) into doubting her reality.

The ship is a component of a computer simulation created to keep people’s brains imprisoned inside of a machine, as the 1899 finale reveals.

People can go from one area of the simulation to another using the loading points provided by the ship’s numerous shafts.

Each shaft stands for the entrance to a unique memory simulation, and each memory simulation is based on a prior traveller of the Kerberos.

But it appears that all of these memories were manufactured and implanted in the travellers’ minds in order to make them forget who they were.

For instance, Maura, who is involved in the simulation, is Henry’s daughter. She doesn’t know why, but it soon becomes obvious that the Kerberos is simply the most recent simulation in an endless loop.

On the Kerberos, when a person passes away, their consciousness is restarted and used again in the following simulation, with each prior ship standing in for the log data of a failed experiment.

From his office, Henry constantly observes the Kerberos residents, criticizing their decisions and accusing them of repeating the same errors.

While the purpose of repeating these trials is left unclear, it appears that it is to better understand the human mind and bring out all of its potentials by encouraging people to put reason ahead of emotion.

The truth is more elusive, even if Henry appears to be the brains behind Project Kerberos and the earlier simulations. And as we find out in the climax, Henry is a puppet just like everyone else on the ship.

Who Created the Simulation of “1899”?

Elliot is the son of Maura and Daniel, who are wed in the real world.

At some point, Elliot’s body starts to deteriorate due to an unknown illness, which inspires his mother to devise a mechanism to store his conscience in a computer.

Maura creates the first simulation to keep her kid alive forever since she can’t let go of him. Maura and Daniel developed the simulation because she is an expert in neuroscience and he is a great coder.

To enable numerous users to connect to the machine at once and interact with deceased loved ones, Maura, the simulation’s inventor, built the program’s architecture.

Although 1899’s never states it clearly, it appears Elliot passed away at some point.

Maura resolved to erase her memories and be permanently connected to the simulation so that she would never again be able to remember her failure since she was incapable of handling that pain.

Daniel and Elliott are conscious of their virtual state the entire time and attempt to rouse Maura up. It turned out that Maura had programmed an escape route within the simulation.

However, nobody knows the key’s location because she concealed it before wiping out her memories. Henry took over control of the simulation with the same intention of locating the key to unlock his virtual captivity.

What Takes Place in the Finale of “1899”?

In the series finale, Henry holds both the key and the lock that must be joined.

Henry chooses to wipe her memory, send her back to the beginning of a new boat trip, and use the key to break himself and those close to him out of the simulation.

Blaming his daughter for all the suffering caused on the individuals locked into the simulation.

However, the key is useless because, in an attempt to wake up Maura, Daniel modifies the Kerberos code, changing the program’s structure and erasing the most recent iteration of the simulation.

Each object in the simulation is a different piece of code. For instance, the black syringe Henry uses to inject Maura in the neck acts as a memory reset, making her endure the same terrifying boat ride repeatedly.

The two parts of code that, when combined, awaken someone and bring them to reality are the key and the pyramid Elliot is always carrying around.

When Daniel modifies the simulation code, the black syringe is modified to send Maura to the simulation’s initial iteration, which was a straightforward room the family used to prolong their shared life.

Daniel also modified the pyramid code to become a toy found in the chamber of the first iteration and the key code to become Maura’s wedding band.

As Daniel explains, it is crucial that Maura awakens and works in the actual world to free everyone else.

That’s because her brother Cirian took control of the simulation while she was fast asleep, trapping everyone inside of it.

The simulation ends when Maura complies with Daniel’s instructions, but we still don’t know much about what transpired there.

To begin with, we don’t know why Cirian chose to imprison everyone inside a computer program or why he deliberately filled everyone’s fictitious memories with horrific incidents.

The reason why each person on the Kerberos decided to be there is unknown, but we know they all did so at some point.

There’s also the issue of the simulation-wide computer virus spreading, which could taint the passenger’s mind.

Although we don’t know where the virus originated, Daniel may have introduced it to help Maura escape Cirian’s mental captivity.

Finally, while perhaps endangering everyone else, Daniel’s radical alterations to the simulation’s architecture freed Maura.

If Netflix approves Season 2 of 1899, the show must deal with the fallout from Daniel’s frantic escape scheme.

Finally, as Maura awakens to an unexpected reality, we need to know what is happening in the real world.

What In “1899” Is Real?

Maura discovers she is in a room with some of the travellers she met on the Kerberos who are also connected in as she unplugs from the device that kept her consciousness inside the simulation.

The spaceship, which has numerous equal chambers and is a part of “Project Prometheus,” contains the room, therefore all of the Kerberos’s inhabitants are also present.

The real year is 2099, and approximately 2000 individuals are being sent across space toward an unknown destination, whilst the Kerberos simulation locked everyone’s brains in 1899.

That clarifies that the participants in the simulation were essentially volunteers, but it doesn’t explain why Ciaran grabbed control of everything and kept everyone confined.

Ciaran sends a letter to welcome his sister to reality despite being aware of his sister’s escape.

Season 2 should partially take place in the future while we return to the simulation to learn what happened to everyone locked inside of it and how Daniel may have unintentionally condemned them all to death.

We are crossing our fingers for a prompt response.

1899 is now available to stream on Netflix.

