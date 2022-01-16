Connect with us

Rachel Nagy (The Detroit Cobras) Dies at 37
Rachel Nagy (The Detroit Cobras) Dies at 37

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rachel Nagy

‘Pitchfork has confirmed that Rachel Nagy, singer of the Michigan garage rock band the Detroit Cobras, has passed away. There has been no explanation given.

The label for Detroit Cobra paid tribute to Nagy on Instagram, writing, “With the Detroit Cobras, Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul, and R&B throughout the world.” Bandmate Greg Cartwright wrote on the band’s Facebook page, “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul, and R&B to fans all over the world.” Her voice was one that embodied the spirit of the music and elevated it to new heights. The fact that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity, and her vulnerability is not unique to me.”

The loss of Rachel Nagy is tragic”

Nagy’s death was mourned on social media. The news of Rachel Nagy’s death is sad. I loved the Detroit Cobras and she sounded amazing. Rest in peace Rachel and thanks for singing all those songs for us, one user wrote. “It is tragic that Rachel Nagy passed away. I still have this flyer from 2007 in my basement.”

“Rachel Nagy was the voice of the devil you heard. She transformed forgotten 60s R&B singles into rock anthems, while also singing with aching tenderness. As one user wrote, “What a loss.” Another said, “We were listening to the Detroit Cobras in the car. The whole family was singing along. RIP Rachel Nagy. What a voice.”.”

