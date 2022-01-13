Connect with us

Ronnie Spector, lead Singer of The Ronettes, How Did She Die?
Ronnie Spector Died, A Celebration of Spector's life and Music will be Announced

Cheer Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix, Trailer & Cast

Brazen on Netflix: Alyssa Milano's Crime Thriller "5 Things to Know"

Adam Sandler - Why did Adam Sandler's Death Become a Trending Topic?

Adam Sandler is Dead or Alive? Did Adam Sandler Die in a Car Accident?

Eternals - Watch Streaming 'Free' on Disney Plus

Jenna Jameson, Unable to Walk, Suffers from Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years of Relation

Crystal Hefner Removed ‘Everything Fake’ From her Body

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Ronnie Spector

A family member revealed that Ronnie Spector, the swaggering 1960s pop icon with the sky-high beehive whose sultry, quavering voice-powered numerous hits for The Ronettes, including “Be My Baby,” has died. Her age was 78.

Her voice was so beautiful and she was a very special person and an inspiration to me. Her passing is heartbreaking. We will remember and keep her music forever.”

How did Ronnie Spector die?

Ronnie Spector’s family announced her death through her official website on January 12, 2022.

Her family said that Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face.

In addition, they said that she was grateful and filled with love.

The website’s message attributed Ronnie’s death to “a brief battle with cancer.”

It will be announced in the future how we will celebrate Ronnie’s life and music.”

The family’s statement concluded, “The family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”.

Who was Ronnie Spector?

Veronica “Ronnie” Spector was born on August 10, 1943, in Spanish Harlem, New York.

Together with their older sister Estelle and their cousin Nedra Talley, they formed the Ronettes.

Phil Spector, the legendary producer, signed the Ronettes to Phillies Records.

In the 1960s, they had a string of hits, including Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, Walking in the Rain, and The Best Part of Breakin’ Up.

Ronnie Spector was married and did she have children?

During her lifetime, Ronnie Spector had five children with two different men.

Phil Spector was her ex-husband and they had three children together.

After her second marriage to Jonathan Greenfield, Ronnie had two more children.

Donte Phillip Spector, Gary Phillip Spector, Louis Phillip Spector, Jason Charles Greenfield, and Austin Drew Greenfield are her children.

