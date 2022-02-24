Emmy Rossum is the latest actor to be cast in ‘The Crowded Room’, an upcoming Apple series. She will play Tom Holland’s mother in the show.

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, and Uncharted a few weeks later, Tom Holland will be working on The Crowded Room, only his second series after Wolf Hall. In addition to acting in the upcoming series, he is executive producing it.

Anthology series was announced in April last year, and casting has developed since Tom Holland’s latest films were released. Amanda Seyfried joined the cast of the series a few days ago. Emmy Rossum will also be a part of the series, as per the latest development.

Emmy Rossum will play Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room series.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy Rossum has joined the cast. She will play the mother of Tom Holland’s character Danny Sullivan, who is on the lookout for a man who can help her achieve her dream of salvation.

Emmy Rossum previously worked on the series Angelyne, on which she was an executive producer. It is expected to release this year, despite the pictures from the series going viral.

A character based on Danny Sullivan who was acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder, also known as dissociative identity disorder, is played by Holland.

As a single mother and clinical psychologist, Amanda Seyfried faces the most challenging case of her career as she attempts to balance her personal and professional lives.

Kornél Mundruczó, the director of the drama Kornél Mundruczó, is behind the series. Screenplays are being written by Akiva Goldsman. A total of 10 episodes will be released on the Apple platform.

It will feature inspirational stories of people who have overcome mental illness or learned to live with it successfully.

Goldman’s life story and Daniel Keyes’s book The Minds of Billy Milligan will be the basis of the first season.

