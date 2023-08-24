BOX OFFICE: ‘Gadar 2’ Crossed the ₹400 Crore Mark and Claiming Exclusive Box Office Heights

Connect with us

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s cinematic venture, Gadar 2, has accomplished a momentous feat by surmounting the coveted ₹400 crore milestone at the domestic box office.

This remarkable achievement has not only cemented its position but has also bestowed upon it the exclusive title of being the solitary entrant in the esteemed ₹400 crore club. In the echelons of box office prowess, Gadar 2 stands as a beacon of success, carving its niche alongside the select few.

However, while Gadar 2 basks in its unprecedented accomplishment, it finds itself trailing behind a mere pair of cinematic juggernauts, Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus Pathaan and the visionary creation of SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

These two films hold the distinction of being part of the even more exclusive ₹500 crore club, showcasing their indomitable box office dominance.

In this landscape of cinematic achievements, Gadar 2’s triumph echoes loudly, solidifying its stature among the titans of Indian cinema and hinting at the possibility of future endeavors inching closer to the remarkable feats achieved by its peers.

Gadar 2’s Box Office Triumph: Steady Climb and Resilient Performance

Following a substantial collection of Rs. 13.50 crores on its 2nd Monday, Gadar 2 demonstrated its unwavering grip on box office earnings during the 2nd Tuesday, registering a slight decline to Rs. 12.75 crore.

The movie’s financial performance remains robust as it steadily paves its way towards an anticipated 2nd-week accumulation of Rs. 140 crores. Looking ahead, the cumulative tally for two weeks is poised to land within the realm of Rs. 425 crore.

As Gadar 2 advances into its third week, it will undoubtedly face competition from new releases. Nevertheless, the film stands resolute and poised to maintain its commercial momentum until the premiere of the movie Jawan.

The journey of Gadar 2 at the box office continues to be a testament to its enduring appeal and steadfast audience engagement.

Gadar 2’s Box Office Journey: From ₹100 Crores to ₹400 Crores in Just 12 Days

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to unveil the day-to-day achievements of Gadar 2 at the domestic box office. The movie accomplished the remarkable feat of surging past the ₹100 crore mark within a mere span of 3 days.

Impressively, it went on to conquer the ₹200 crore milestone in the ensuing two days, followed by a swift stride to ₹300 crore in just 8 days.

The latest triumph in its journey is the triumphant breach of the ₹400 crore barrier in a mere 12 days, effectively achieving this remarkable feat in less than two weeks since its release.

Gadar 2 Aims to Surpass Box Office Titans: Pathaan and Baahubali 2

According to the trade analyst’s insights, Gadar 2 appears poised to challenge the domestic box office records set by Pathaan and Baahubali 2.

While Pathaan reigns as the pinnacle earner with an impressive ₹543.05 crore in domestic collections, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion maintains a lifetime domestic collection of ₹510.99 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Considering Gadar 2’s current trajectory, it seems poised to breach the coveted ₹500 crore threshold by the close of this week.

The only new contender on the horizon is Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, which is scheduled for release on August 25, introducing fresh competition to the mix.

The question of whether Gadar 2 can sustain its allure and present a formidable challenge to Pathaan’s record will be answered in the upcoming week.

However, its spectacular run is likely to face a hurdle with the impending release of another Shah Rukh Khan venture, Atlee’s action-packed thriller Jawan, which is set to hit theaters on September 7, coinciding with Janmashtami.

Nonetheless, before this pivotal clash, Gadar 2 still boasts the opportunity to capitalize on two weekends and the mid-week holiday of Raksha Bandhan to make substantial gains.

About Gadar

Gadar 2 stands as the sequel to Anil Sharma’s blockbuster action romance of 2001, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

This cinematic continuation reunites the audience with the cherished personas of Tara Singh and Sakina, portrayed by the legendary Sunny Deol and the talented Ameesha Patel respectively.

The helm of direction remains in the capable hands of Anil Sharma, who guides the film’s narrative, while his son Utkarsh Sharma also takes a significant role within the movie’s ensemble cast.
