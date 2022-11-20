Research: Covid Deteriorates Diabetes Associated Diseases

(CTN News) – A researcher of Indian descent has reported that Covid-19 can alter a person’s genetic makeup in a way that can enhance the proliferation of disease and lead to further deterioration in the course of diabetes and associated heart disease.

At the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, Dinender Singla, Chair of Cardiovascular Science, believes that patients with diabetes or those who are predisposed to the disease have a higher risk of developing post-inflammatory conditions that affect the heart and brain due to the genetic makeup of those individuals.

In an article published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, he examined the mechanisms and possible effects of Covid-19 on patients with high-risk diabetes as well as its potential to advance the disease and lead to inflammation and heart failure in patients.

According to Singla, “We think Covid-19 could potentially have three major long-term impacts on the health of patients,” he explained.

A number of factors can contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease, including cognitive dysfunction, which can lead to the disease. Furthermore, he explained that diabetes can be exacerbated in patients who already have pre-diabetic conditions, which may result in diabetes. Finally, he explained that diabetes can contribute to complications such as cardiomyopathy and muscle dysfunction.

It is possible that some diabetic patients who had been infected with Covid-19 may have developed a different cellular composition in their blood than diabetic patients who had not been infected with Covid-19.

In the next step of his research, he plans to analyze the specific differences in insulin cellular response between diabetics with and without a infection in the blood.

We intend to look to see if there is any difference between the blood composition of diabetic patients with COVID and those without COVID diabetic patients, as well as whether there are any changes in the cytokines — proteins that affect communication between cells — compared to those without diabetes.

According to him, if there is any difference between the two groups, then we will need to examine what disease could be caused or enhanced in these patients as a result of the differences.

In addition to the 600 million people affected by Covid-19 worldwide, there are many more unanswered questions about its long-term impact on health as vaccines have made the virus less alarming than it was two years ago. Therefore, Dr Singla believes that there are still questions unanswered about its long-term impact on health.

In order to address the unanswered questions that remain after the virus has been eradicated, Singha is currently seeking funding from a variety of sources.

