CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

(CTN NEWS) – In honor of the CMA Awards 2022, country music threw a party on Wednesday night.

Lainey Wilson was the frontrunner among starting nominees and ended up with several major awards, including a new artist and a female vocalist.

According to Wilson’s acceptance speech, “I know many of you are unfamiliar with me, but I will not disappoint you.”. It is my promise to you.”

As a performer and winner, Luke Combs also had a big night. His album and entertainer of the year awards were both coveted in CMA Awards 2022.

Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood performed a moving tribute to Loretta Lynn. A performance by Elle King and The Black Keys also honored Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month at age 87.

Kelly Clarkson performed with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, and Luke Bryan served as host along with Peyton Manning.

Dierks Bentley and Wilson also appeared on the stage to honor Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Alan Jackson.

Winners list:

CMA Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Drum roll, please… 🥁 Your 2022 #CMAawards ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR is… @LukeCombs, who is taking home this trophy for the second year in a row!

Congrats to ALL of tonight's nominees and winners! 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/NgQ7ADBQQG — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Female Vocalist of the Year

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

And the #CMAawards for Female Vocalist of the Year goes to FIRST-TIME category winner, @LaineyWilson!! Congratulations! ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/h1tJ98kpuA — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Male Vocalist of the Year WINNER: Chris Stapleton Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen The CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year goes to… SIX-TIME category winner, @ChrisStapleton! He now leads this category with the most wins! Congratulations, Chris! 🙌 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/cRlBkNc6sS — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Jackson

Album of the Year

WINNER: Growin’ Up – Luke Combs Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

A round of applause for two-time #CMAawards Album of the Year winner, @LukeCombs, for his album "Growin' Up"! 👏👏👏 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/nE0btEP9fI — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

And your #CMAawards New Artist of the Year is… @LaineyWilson! 🤩👏 Help us congratulate Lainey on this MAJOR accomplishment! ✨ pic.twitter.com/94xCH09A42 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Vocal Group of the Year

WINNER: Old Dominion

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Zac Brown Band

Let's hear it for REIGNING #CMAawards Vocal Group of the Year winners, @OldDominion, on their FIFTH consecutive win in this category! Congrats, y'all! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QErG51VtPw — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brothers Osborne Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae CONGRATULATIONS to @BrothersOsborne on winning #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year! 🏆🎉 This is their FIFTH win in this category! pic.twitter.com/cWbFvm9Hwg — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022 Musician of the Year WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle) Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Brent Mason (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

It's AWARDS time, y'all! ✨ Congratulations to @JeneeMusic on winning #CMAawards Musician of the Year for her FOURTH year in a row! 🤩 See who else takes home the rest of the trophies TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uQGhMabGbl — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Single of the Year

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson | Producer: Trent Willmon | Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

The 2022 #CMAawards Single of the Year is… "'Til You Can't" by @CodyJohnson! ⭐ Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/muKpS1dlnW — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Congrats to #CMAawards winners for Song of the Year, "Buy Dirt" – awarded to the talented songwriters @JacobDavisMusic, @JordanCWDavis, @ThisIsJJenkins, and Matt Jenkins! This is their FIRST CMA win EVER! 🤩🙌 pic.twitter.com/oybubyHW6H — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

WINNER, WINNER!! 🏆 Congratulations to @CarlyPearce and @AshleyMcBryde on winning the #CMAawards Musical Event of the Year for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" just now on @GMA! See who else takes home the rest of the trophies at the CMA Awards TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2zJ0VcFdpn — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2022

Musical Video of the Year

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

BREAKING NEWS! 🤩🏆 @GMA just announced the WINNER for #CMAawards Music Video of the Year is @CodyJohnson for "'Til You Can't"! Congrats, COJO! 👏 pic.twitter.com/d7SyzlxI5S — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2022

