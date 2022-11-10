Entertainment
CMA Awards 2022: Winners List
(CTN NEWS) – In honor of the CMA Awards 2022, country music threw a party on Wednesday night.
Lainey Wilson was the frontrunner among starting nominees and ended up with several major awards, including a new artist and a female vocalist.
According to Wilson’s acceptance speech, “I know many of you are unfamiliar with me, but I will not disappoint you.”. It is my promise to you.”
As a performer and winner, Luke Combs also had a big night. His album and entertainer of the year awards were both coveted in CMA Awards 2022.
Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood performed a moving tribute to Loretta Lynn. A performance by Elle King and The Black Keys also honored Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month at age 87.
Kelly Clarkson performed with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, and Luke Bryan served as host along with Peyton Manning.
Dierks Bentley and Wilson also appeared on the stage to honor Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Alan Jackson.
Winners list:
CMA Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Drum roll, please… 🥁 Your 2022 #CMAawards ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR is… @LukeCombs, who is taking home this trophy for the second year in a row!
Congrats to ALL of tonight's nominees and winners! 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/NgQ7ADBQQG
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Female Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
And the #CMAawards for Female Vocalist of the Year goes to FIRST-TIME category winner, @LaineyWilson!! Congratulations! ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/h1tJ98kpuA
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Male Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
The CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year goes to… SIX-TIME category winner, @ChrisStapleton! He now leads this category with the most wins! Congratulations, Chris! 🙌 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/cRlBkNc6sS
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Jackson
Album of the Year
WINNER: Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
A round of applause for two-time #CMAawards Album of the Year winner, @LukeCombs, for his album "Growin' Up"! 👏👏👏 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/nE0btEP9fI
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
And your #CMAawards New Artist of the Year is… @LaineyWilson! 🤩👏 Help us congratulate Lainey on this MAJOR accomplishment! ✨ pic.twitter.com/94xCH09A42
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Vocal Group of the Year
WINNER: Old Dominion
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Zac Brown Band
Let's hear it for REIGNING #CMAawards Vocal Group of the Year winners, @OldDominion, on their FIFTH consecutive win in this category! Congrats, y'all! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QErG51VtPw
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Brooks & Dunn
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
CONGRATULATIONS to @BrothersOsborne on winning #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year! 🏆🎉 This is their FIFTH win in this category! pic.twitter.com/cWbFvm9Hwg
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Musician of the Year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
- Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
- Brent Mason (Guitar)
- Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)
- Derek Wells (Guitar)
It's AWARDS time, y'all! ✨ Congratulations to @JeneeMusic on winning #CMAawards Musician of the Year for her FOURTH year in a row! 🤩 See who else takes home the rest of the trophies TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uQGhMabGbl
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Single of the Year
WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson | Producer: Trent Willmon | Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
The 2022 #CMAawards Single of the Year is… "'Til You Can't" by @CodyJohnson! ⭐ Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/muKpS1dlnW
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- “Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- “Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Congrats to #CMAawards winners for Song of the Year, "Buy Dirt" – awarded to the talented songwriters @JacobDavisMusic, @JordanCWDavis, @ThisIsJJenkins, and Matt Jenkins! This is their FIRST CMA win EVER! 🤩🙌 pic.twitter.com/oybubyHW6H
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
WINNER, WINNER!! 🏆 Congratulations to @CarlyPearce and @AshleyMcBryde on winning the #CMAawards Musical Event of the Year for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" just now on @GMA! See who else takes home the rest of the trophies at the CMA Awards TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2zJ0VcFdpn
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2022
Musical Video of the Year
WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
BREAKING NEWS! 🤩🏆 @GMA just announced the WINNER for #CMAawards Music Video of the Year is @CodyJohnson for "'Til You Can't"! Congrats, COJO! 👏 pic.twitter.com/d7SyzlxI5S
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2022
