CMA Awards 2022: Winners List
CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

(CTN NEWS) – In honor of the CMA Awards 2022, country music threw a party on Wednesday night.

Lainey Wilson was the frontrunner among starting nominees and ended up with several major awards, including a new artist and a female vocalist.

According to Wilson’s acceptance speech, “I know many of you are unfamiliar with me, but I will not disappoint you.”. It is my promise to you.”

As a performer and winner, Luke Combs also had a big night. His album and entertainer of the year awards were both coveted in CMA Awards 2022.

Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood performed a moving tribute to Loretta Lynn. A performance by Elle King and The Black Keys also honored Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month at age 87.

Kelly Clarkson performed with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, and Luke Bryan served as host along with Peyton Manning.

Dierks Bentley and Wilson also appeared on the stage to honor Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Alan Jackson.

Winners list:

CMA Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Lainey Wilson

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Morgan Wallen

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Jackson

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Album of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Luke Combs

WINNER: Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Lainey Wilson

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

  • HARDY
  • Walker Hayes
  • Cody Johnson
  • Parker McCollum

Vocal Group of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Vocal Group

WINNER: Old Dominion

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Vocal Duo

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

  • Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
  • Brent Mason (Guitar)
  • Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)
  • Derek Wells (Guitar)

Single of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson | Producer: Trent Willmon | Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
    Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Song of the Year

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
  • “Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
  • “You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Musical Video of the Year

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

