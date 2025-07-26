Adam Sandler Returns in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ With His 2 Daughters and Major Cameos

LOS ANGELES – Adam Sandler is back on the golf course in Happy Gilmore 2, which launched on Netflix on Friday, July 25. Nearly 30 years after the original hit, Sandler slips back into the role that helped cement his comedy legacy.

Directed this time by Kyle Newacheck, the sequel features not just Sandler’s return but standout performances from his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler. With plenty of celebrity cameos and tributes to the classic, fans and critics have had plenty to say since the film’s release.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler’s beloved character is now a retired golf pro dealing with both grief and financial hardship. After his wife, Virginia (played again by Julie Bowen), dies in a tragic accident, Happy faces alcohol addiction and loses his grandmother’s house.

Living with his daughter, Vienna—portrayed by Sunny Sandler, now 18—Happy finds new hope when Vienna sets her sights on a top ballet academy in Paris. The £75,000 cost of the programme pushes Happy to return to golf and try to win back what he’s lost.

Sadie Sandler, age 16, brings energy as a fellow member of Happy’s support group, only for her character to be revealed as an undercover FBI agent. In a memorable moment, she quips to her father’s character, “You remind me of my dad.”

At the premiere on 21 July at Jazz at Lincoln Center, director Kyle Newacheck told PEOPLE he was impressed with Sadie and Sunny’s performances: “They’re very talented, and you can tell how much fun they have working together.

It’ll be exciting to see where they go next.” Julie Bowen called attention to Sandler’s care for his daughters on set, from giving pep talks to making sure their costumes felt right. Jackie Sandler, Adam’s wife, also appears as Vienna’s dance teacher, making Happy Gilmore 2 a real family project.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Critics and Fans React

The original 1996 comedy made over $41 million worldwide from a $12 million budget, winning over both critics and audiences (with audience scores hitting 85% on Rotten Tomatoes). Its wild jokes and Sandler’s style made it a fan favourite and helped shape golf’s pop culture moment.

This time around, Happy Gilmore 2 has split opinion. On Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel holds a 59% critics’ score and a 52 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on dozens of reviews.

Many reviewers say the sequel leans too heavily on callbacks and guest spots, making the story feel crowded. The Hollywood Reporter described it as “terrible—and fans will love it,” picking out the cameos and meandering plot, but giving Bad Bunny credit for a fun performance as Happy’s caddie.

ScreenRant pointed to recycled jokes, saying it “fails where it counts,” and Blu-ray.com called it “Callback: The Movie.” Still, Richard Roeper from RogerEbert.com enjoyed its slapstick style, giving it three out of four stars. Variety praised the film as a full-on nostalgia trip, highlighting Sandler’s unique energy.

While critics are mixed, fans are loving the throwbacks and family moments. After the premiere, social media lit up with praise for the Sandler sisters and the film’s touching nods to Carl Weathers and Bob Barker. Some diehards cheered the return of classic gags like the hockey-stick putter, but a few said they wanted fresher jokes, with one X user commenting, “I smiled a couple times, but didn’t laugh once.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adam Sandler: From SNL to Netflix

Adam Sandler moved from being let go by Saturday Night Live in 1995 to becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest comedy stars. With classics like Billy Madison, The Waterboy, and Big Daddy, Sandler racked up billions at the box office even when critics weren’t always on his side.

His recent work with Netflix has paid off too, with hits like Murder Mystery and Hustle, and acclaimed dramas such as Uncut Gems and The Meyerowitz Stories. Happy Gilmore 2 is Sandler’s first comedy sequel since Grown Ups 2 in 2013 and shows how he keeps finding ways to mix nostalgia with new ideas.

Happy Gilmore 2 is packed with familiar faces and special guests. Golf stars, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, John Daly, and Paige Spiranac, appear alongside Travis Kelce, who tries acting for the first time as a waiter. Bad Bunny joins in as Happy’s caddie, while Eminem pops up as a heckler, channelling Joe Flaherty’s classic role.

Fans will spot Kevin Nealon, Rob Schneider, and Ben Stiller back as Hal L., with newcomers like Eric André, Post Malone, and SNL’s Marcello Hernández joining the fun. The film pays tribute to Carl Weathers (Chubbs) and Bob Barker, both of whom passed before the sequel, with a cemetery brawl that nods to Barker’s legendary fight scene.

Netflix has given Happy Gilmore 2 a big push with Topgolf events and a giant golf ball in Times Square. While it likely won’t top the original for most viewers, this sequel offers a mix of heartfelt family moments, familiar gags, and celebrity cameos.

As Newacheck told Tudum, “People love this movie, no matter what critics say.” Whether tuning in for the nostalgia or checking out the Sandler family in action, Happy Gilmore 2 is shaped for a laid-back summer watch. Stream it now on Netflix and join the chatter.

Related News: