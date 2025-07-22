Pawan Kalyan’s New Telugu Movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sells Out

NEW DELHI – Anticipation is running high among Pawan Kalyan’s fans as Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit gears up for release. With Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna leading the direction, this historical action film hits theatres on July 24.

The film’s premise promises a gripping narrative filled with intense action sequences, emotional depth, and rich historical context that is certain to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Pawan Kalyan’s portrayal of Veera Mallu is expected to be a significant highlight, showcasing his versatility and charm as a leading actor in Telugu cinema.

Advance ticket sales opened in Andhra Pradesh just days ahead of the premiere, and excitement is already showing at the box office.

The buzz around this film is not only due to Pawan Kalyan’s star power but also because of the film’s unique storyline, which blends action and historical drama. Fans are keen to witness how the narrative unfolds and how it pays homage to the rich culture and heritage of the Mughal Empire era.

BookMyShow reports that more than 10,000 tickets have been secured for this movie. As of Monday, full booking is underway across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other states. Analysts expect the film to set new advance sales records, given the strong buzz.

This indicates a robust demand from fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release, showcasing the impact of effective marketing strategies and Pawan Kalyan’s dedicated fanbase.

To build even more interest, the producers scheduled a pre-release event in Hyderabad for July 21. Pawan Kalyan, who rarely makes public appearances, is set to address the media for the first time in almost a decade.

This rare interaction adds a special draw for moviegoers, as fans and media alike are eager to hear his insights about the film, its production, and his character. Such events often create a buzz that translates into higher viewership, further amplifying excitement leading up to the release.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Ticket Pricing

Ticket rates have climbed for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Andhra Pradesh, following approval from the state government. There was some uncertainty about screenings in the Nizam area earlier, but issues have now been resolved.

The ticket price adjustments reflect the high demand and anticipation for this blockbuster, with many fans willing to pay a premium for the experience of watching Pawan Kalyan on the big screen.

The Telangana government, with Revanth Reddy at the helm, has allowed ticket prices to rise and given the nod for paid premieres. Special screenings will take place on July 23 from 9 PM, with tickets priced at Rs. 600 plus GST, totalling about Rs. 708.

This pricing strategy is designed to maximize revenue while catering to the fervent fanbase that wants to be among the first to witness this cinematic spectacle.

Between July 24 and July 27, ticket prices will go up by Rs. 200 in multiplexes (excluding GST) and Rs. 150 in single-screen theatres. During this period, moviegoers can expect to pay around Rs. 531 for multiplex tickets and Rs. 354 for single screens.

This adjustment reflects both the film’s anticipated popularity and the regional market dynamics, making it an essential watch for fans of Telugu cinema.

From July 28 to August 2, the increase adjusts to Rs. 106 for single screens and Rs. 150 for multiplexes, meaning tickets will be about Rs. 302 and Rs. 472, respectively. Theatres are set to run up to five shows a day from July 24 through August 2.

This extensive screening schedule is indicative of the film’s expected success and the eagerness of fans to enjoy the movie in a theatrical setting, which enhances the overall viewing experience.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit is a Telugu Movie action-adventure set against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire in the 17th century. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and written with Sai Madhav Burra, the story centers on Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan, who steps into the role of a notorious outlaw.

The film promises to deliver thrilling action sequences, visually stunning cinematography, and a compelling storyline that intertwines fiction with historical elements.

Bobby Deol appears as the film’s main antagonist, joining a cast that includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Sathyaraj, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Pujita Ponnada.

The ensemble promises a mix of talent that will enhance the film’s narrative depth and visual appeal, ensuring that audiences are captivated by both the hero’s and the villain’s journeys.

With an epic scale and a cast full of crowd favourites, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is shaping up as one of the most talked-about releases of the year. The Telugu movie production values are reportedly high, with intricate set designs and costumes that reflect the era, drawing audiences into the story’s rich historical landscape.

