Saudi Tourism Launches “Ramadan Lights” to Share the Magic of the Season

Saudi’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’, is announcing “Ramadan Lights” – the next phase of its global tourism campaign “This Land is Calling”.

Ramadan is traditionally a time for family and reflection, and the country truly comes alive as the sun sets. Saudi, as the Heart of Arabia, invites visitors to experience the season across several destinations: Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, and the Saudi Red Sea – and partake of the famed hospitality of its people.

Visitors can enjoy the calm ebb and flow of the days, engage in sporting or leisure activities at the Saudi Red Sea, take in heritage sites in Jeddah, AlUla, or Riyadh, or thrill in the souks and malls that thrum with activity in the evenings. A safe destination for women as well, Saudi is increasingly popular among those seeking authentic, immersive experiences.

During Ramadan, Saudi transforms into a vibrant hub where tradition meets celebration. While the days are peaceful and relaxing, the nights come alive with bustling markets, festive stalls, and extended shopping hours, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the country’s rich culture.

People can explore districts like Historic Jeddah, Al Balad, and Diriyah, visit awe-inspiring mosques, and discover traditional souks filled with unique finds. With a lively atmosphere and special Ramadan events, it’s the perfect time to experience the warm, welcoming spirit of Saudi

In Jeddah, visitors are treated to a diverse selection of Ramadan delicacies to suit every taste, or vibrant Ramadan tents filled with surprises and exciting events. For those wanting to celebrate, the Al Falah Square Bazaar offers a distinctive cultural experience that revitalizes authentic Ramadan traditions whilst offering shoppers a different experience through a range of shops and products.

AlUla is the place where Ramadan’s serene ambiance blends harmoniously with the tranquil surroundings, creating the perfect setting for reflection and relaxation while enjoying nature’s beauty. A visit to Bukhoor Road for shopping and tasting coffee is a must or enjoying wonderful Ramadan events at Al-Manishiyah Square.

From the crystalline waters of the Saudi Red Sea, lively coastal city of Jeddah, to the heritage-soaked AlUla, and the vibrant capital of Riyadh, visitors venturing to Saudi can experience a land of firsts, and create memories for a lifetime.

From wellness retreats, stargazing, beach horse riding, paddleboarding and kitesurfing there is somethings for every type of interest. History and heritage come to life in Diriyah, near Riyadh, walking through the ancient rock carved tombs near AlUla, or wending your way through the alleys of Historic Jeddah.

Visit Riyadh City for a unique Ramadan ambiance, where iftar and suhoor gatherings bring families together, and special Ramadan events create a distinct atmosphere.

Visitors can wonder through the Souk Al Zal, an exceptional market for incense, traditional artifacts and textiles, combining Saudi heritage with a Ramadan atmosphere. Or watch the Ghabga, a Ramadan event that offers a unique experience, mixing traditional and modern atmosphere and featuring a range of entertainment and cultural events to enhance the Ramadan experience.

About ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’

‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travellers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand’s role is to drive forward the country’s tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travellers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys.

It aims to inspire travel to and within Saudi Arabia, enriching lives, and bridging cultures through the discovery of our unique wonders and warm hospitality. As the world’s fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

