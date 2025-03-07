Tourism operators in northern Thailand are urging the central government to speed up the implementation of the Clean Air Act as heavy smog from neighbouring countries has already disrupted air travel.

The government has been working on the Clean Air Act for the past year and it is expected to be implemented by April.

Bangkok Airways recently announced it would temporarily suspend flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son from March 15 to April 20 due to poor visibility that fails to meet aviation safety standards.

Paisarn Sukjarean, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA) for the upper northern region, stated that while the smog hasn’t yet caused a major drop in tourism, introducing the Clean Air Act is key to reassuring visitors planning trips to Chiang Mai.

He noted that some long-term foreign visitors have begun choosing other destinations during the smog season, such as Pattaya or Phuket. Domestic travellers also tend to reduce their bookings during this time each year, according to Paisarn.

Despite these challenges, hotels in Chiang Mai are maintaining average occupancy rates of 50-60% for March. Paisarn expects bookings to rise during the Songkran holiday.

Clean Air Act and Cross-Border Pollution

Chaivit Summachewawat, vice-president of the Pai Tourism Business Association, added that authorities in Mae Hong Son are more prepared this year to tackle smog. He said no agricultural burning was reported until February, and farmers are now allowed to burn only small areas of cornfields in March to help limit air pollution.

Chaivit also believes the Clean Air Act could help address cross-border pollution. Under the proposed legislation, Thailand could impose sanctions, increase tariffs, or take legal action against neighbouring countries responsible for contributing to air quality issues.

Phanuwat Khatnak, director of the Mae Hong Son office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the suspension of flights is unlikely to significantly affect tourism, even during Songkran, as only 4% of visitors to Mae Hong Son travel by air.

He estimated that the average occupancy rate in Mae Hong Son would drop to 30-40% in March and April, compared to 60-70% during the peak season in January and February.

Once flights resume, Phanuwat plans to collaborate with the airline on new promotions to attract more tourists. Each year, northern Thailand faces severe air pollution caused by seasonal haze, much of it resulting from agricultural burning in Thailand and surrounding countries.

Government Sued Over Cross-Border Pollution

Chiang Mai has become one of the most polluted cities globally during the peak smog months of March and April. This ongoing issue has sparked frustration among residents and activists.

In April 2024, ten citizens, including a child, filed a lawsuit against Thai government agencies at the Chiang Mai Administrative Court for failing to take action on cross-border pollution.

Lawyer Watchalawalee Kumboonreung, who is involved in the case, said the transboundary pollution crisis highlights the lack of government response to protect human rights and address environmental concerns.

The case also underscores the urgent need for updated domestic laws to tackle modern environmental challenges effectively.

Addressing cross-border air pollution and holding corporations accountable in the Mekong region requires coordinated efforts between nations. Watchalawalee emphasized that governments and businesses must collaborate to protect the environment and uphold human rights. Measures should ensure that those affected have the ability to seek justice, regardless of borders.

Laws should mandate human rights due diligence and allow communities to hold parent companies or foreign polluters accountable in their home countries or wherever the harm occurs. These steps are essential for reducing environmental risks in the Mekong region and ensuring people have meaningful access to remedies when affected.

