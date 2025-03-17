Gold Mining in Myanmar Sparks Environmental Concerns Over Chiang Rai’s Water Supply

Gold mining in Myanmar’s Kok River region is causing significant environmental and public health concerns for Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. While there’s no scientific confirmation of water contamination levels yet, visible changes in water quality are alarming local communities.

Reports indicate that Chinese companies, with approval from the United Wa State Army (UWSA), have been operating over 23 mining ventures in this region. This has caused sedimentation in the Kok River, with possible contamination threatening the ecosystem.

The Facebook page “Jadhaimedia” shared photos on March 16, 2025, showing murky water at the confluence of the Ruak and Mekong Rivers near the Golden Triangle

The Ruak River, originating from the Sai River in Myanmar, appears visibly turbid before merging with the Mekong River, which remains relatively clear. This phenomenon mirrors the Kok River’s situation, affecting Fang District and Chiang Rai City.

Thosaporn Samnawong, Assistant Village Head of Moo 14, Tha Ton Subdistrict, Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai Province, shared concerns over the unusual turbidity of the Kok River. This issue is linked to mineral extraction processes in the gold mining area.

Previously, chemical runoff from rubber industries caused milky water, but gold mining has now worsened the situation.

“Villagers in Shan State have reported that gold mines are located right by the Kok River, discharging waste directly into the water. No government agencies have inspected the water quality yet, leaving people worried,” Thosaporn explained.

Residents in Tha Ton and nearby areas are already facing issues due to the murky Kok River water. Those using the river for daily needs report experiencing skin irritation and rashes after bathing or swimming. Some communities have switched to mountain water sources for safety.

“Last year, similar problems occurred, and during Songkran, people who swam in the river needed medical care for allergic reactions. We’re worried the same may happen this year. Authorities need to test the water urgently,” Thosaporn said.

Thosaporn and local residents are urging Thai authorities and environmental agencies to investigate water quality and collaborate with Myanmar to control mining activities. This is especially critical for areas reliant on the Kok River as a primary water source.

The Kok River serves as a crucial raw water source for the Chiang Rai Provincial Waterworks Authority, supplying tap water to Chiang Rai City and nearby districts. Additionally, during dry seasons, some Kok River water is used for Fang District’s tap water in Chiang Mai Province.

This raises concerns about contamination affecting a wider population.

