Best Tourist Places in South India in 2025

India is a country with countless rivers and varied landscapes. Exploring this ancient civilization offers an exhilarating experience amidst its mountains, plains, highlands, and coastlines. Most travellers tend to recognize the major divisions of North and South India when planning their trips.

While the Northern region is detailed in a separate article linked below, South India is noteworthy for its rich backwaters, beaches, temples, rivers, ruins, and pleasant climate.

We will highlight some of the top tourist spots in South India, including Kerala, Pondicherry, Hampi, Goa, Mysore, and more. Additionally, we will explore hill stations like Coorg and Ooty for a refreshing getaway.

Kerala

Kerala, a coastal state along the Arabian Sea, is a serene paradise in southwestern India. This region is a popular tourist spot for Indian and international visitors, famous for its Ayurvedic treatments and globally recognized backwaters. Some of the most beautiful backwater areas include Alapuzha, picturesque seaside towns like Kozhikode and Kollam, and recreational retreats like Wayanad, Periyar National Park, and Bandipur National Park.

Kochi, a key city in Kerala, attracts tourists with its historic forts and colonial allure. Moreover, Thiruvananthapuram’s temples, palaces, and museums, alongside Kumarakom’s bird sanctuaries and peaceful village atmosphere, are essential places to visit. Undoubtedly, Kerala stands out as one of the best tourist places in South India.

Goa

Goa, a Union Territory in India and a former Portuguese colony, had been a popular seaside destination since the mid-1900s when its colonizers left. Most foreign tourists associate Goa with India, recognizing it as a perfect spot for beach lovers. Anjuna boasts beaches, flea markets, and sites like St. Anthony’s Chapel, all worth a visit.

Panaji’s capital is known for its colonial architecture and heritage walks. Adventure seekers and yogis flock to Arambol for its famous paragliding. Other notable spots include Old Goa, Calangute, Palolem Beach, Morjim, Vasco Da Gama, and the romantic getaway of Dona Paula. Undoubtedly, Goa stands out as one of the best tourist places in South India.

Badami and Hampi

The ruins of temples and forts from the Vijayanagar Empire are scattered across the ancient village of Hampi in Karnataka. Nestled along the banks of the River Tungabhadra, this village is a popular tourist destination, renowned for its ancient temple remnants and the rich history that fills the air. The Virupaksha Temple dates back to the 7th century and is a must-visit.

Other notable sites include the Achyutaraya Temple and Vijaya Vitthala, which house ruins from a bygone era. Anjaneya Hill draws visitors for its connection to the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Tungabhadra, affectionately termed “the Red River” due to its reddish bedrock, offers excellent opportunities for canoe rides. Hampi stands out as one of the best tourist destinations in South India.

Badami, formerly known as Vatapi, is a fascinating site filled with ancient ruins. Situated in North Karnataka, it is famous for its cave sanctuaries carved from sandstone and nestled along the shores of Agastya Lake.

These temples honour Hindu deities like Vishnu and Natraj, and one is also dedicated to Jainism. Notable sites in Badami include the Badami Cave Temples, the Bhuthanatha group of Temples, the Banashankari Temple, the Mahakuteshwara Temple, and Ravan Pahad, named after the legendary demon king Ravan.

The Indian government recognizes Badami as a heritage city, making it a must-see among South India’s best tourist destinations.

Ooty

The vastness of Ooty’s tea estates resembles a large swimming pool filled with tea leaves. Nestled in the highlands of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is a popular hill station known for the captivating scents of earth and tea. At the centre lies a large man-made lake that enhances the natural beauty of this extraordinary place. While Ooty is primarily a summer retreat, it attracts visitors yearly.

Must-visit spots include Pykara Lake, which provides numerous boating and picnic opportunities; the Glen Morgan Tea Estates; the Toda temple in Toda Hamlet; and Doddabetta Peak, renowned for its stunning views. A ride on the Nilgiri Toy Train is also essential.

The Government Botanical Garden showcases a variety of trees, shrubs, and plants presented in a distinct Italian horticultural style. Other attractions include the Government Rose Garden and St. Stephen’s Church. Ooty stands out as one of the best tourist places in South India.

Bangalore

Bangalore, recognized as India‘s IT hub, has developed numerous business and IT centres in the last thirty years. This city in South India is also famous for its year-round pleasant weather, beautiful lakes, and lush gardens.

A visit to Bangalore is essential, especially for its delightful cafés, pubs, and parks, with Lalbagh and Cubbon Park as remarkable highlights. Undoubtedly, Bangalore ranks among the best tourist places in South India.

Chennai

Since the beginning of time, this city, previously known as Madras, has been one of the most significant in South India. During the Raj, the Madras Presidency was one of the most significant ports.

Chennai is now an ideal destination for a voyage along the Bay of Bengal. Its Coromandel Coast is a blend of traditional and modern, with idlis as readily accessible by the shore as hamburgers. Explore its numerous South Indian restaurants, temples, and museums. Purchase incense, gold jewellery, and sarees. Additionally, it is imperative to visit the renowned Marina Beach. Chennai is one of the best tourist places in South India.

Tirupati

Tirupati is a temple town in Andhra Pradesh. It is located in Chittoor and developed around the shrine of Lord Venkateshwara, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who is bound to remain on Earth until he fulfils the dowry for his beloved.

Thus, he resides on Tirumala Hill, granting the wishes of devotees in exchange for their offerings to help him settle his debt and return to his celestial home.

Visitors can experience the sacred atmosphere, listen to the continuous chants of Om Namo Venkatesaya, and partake in the darshan of the Lord. Furthermore, there are opportunities to explore the nearby natural caves and smaller temples. Undoubtedly, Tirupati stands out as one of the best tourist places in South India.

South India’s top tourist destinations highlight the region’s rich heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse culture, ranging from Kerala’s tranquil backwaters to Goa’s beautiful beaches and from the ancient ruins of Hampi to the lush hills of Ooty.

These locations are essential to your travel plans when visiting the southern region. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or culture, the best tourist places in South India will not disappoint.

