Vietjet Thailand Launches “It’s Time to Vietjet” Fare Starting at “0” Baht

Vietjet Thailand Launches “It's Time to Vietjet"
The promotion offers special fares starting at only 0 THB (excluding taxes and fees)

Vietjet Thailand launched a major discount promotion at the beginning of the year, “It’s Time to Vietjet”, Enjoy every flight, Care for every journey (Vietjet time).” The promotion offers special fares starting at 0 THB (excluding taxes and fees) for travel on Vietjet Thailand’s domestic and international flight networks.

Book tickets from January 9-13, 2025, for travel between February 15 and October 25, 2025 (except public holidays) at www.vietjetair.com

This special fare applies to all routes on Vietjet Thailand’s domestic flight network, including Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani.

Including inter-regional routes from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and all international routes of Vietjet Thailand, including Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, China, Japan, Phnom Penh and Taipei, as well as direct flights from Chiang Mai to Osaka Along with new routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Okinawa and Hokkaido (via Taipei) and Mumbai (India)

Passengers can book these special fares at www.vietjetair.com, “Vietjet Thailand” application, or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand (click on the “Book Now” tab), as well as through ticket agents or ticket offices. Passengers can pay via “TrueMoney Wallet” and debit or credit cards.

Vietjet Thailand recently launched the ‘Double Seat Service’ to provide passengers with superior comfort and personal space. Passengers can book an additional seat next to them for more privacy, spaciousness and comfort.

To make the domestic and international flight experience even more relaxing and memorable, the airline has received the award “Thailand’s Best Low-Cost Airline 2024” by Global Brands magazine in the UK and “Thailand’s Best Cabin Crew 2024” by International Finance magazine.

Vietjet Thailand adheres to the core values ​​of ‘fun and friendliness’, ‘safety’, ‘timeliness’ and ‘affordable prices’.

Vietjet Thailand operates 11 domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Surat Thani, as well as regional flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

In addition, the airline has expanded its international routes to destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, China, Japan, Cambodia, Taipei, Mumbai and many other destinations across the region.

Direct Flights From Chiang Mai To Osaka To Be Launched By Thai Vietjet

About Vietjet Thailand

Vietjet Thailand is a low-cost airline based in Bangkok. Since its launch in 2011, the airline has expanded, offering flights to destinations throughout Southeast Asia and some international destinations.

The airline prides itself on its affordable fares and commitment to providing its passengers with a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable travel experience. With its fleet of modern aircraft and dedicated team of employees, Thai VietJet Air has become a popular choice among travellers looking for an affordable and convenient way to fly.

Tourism Traveling to Thailand? Everything You Need to Know

