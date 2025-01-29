WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns as Cover Star, New Features, and Editions

Roman Reigns, a world-renowned wrestler, has been officially announced as the cover protagonist of WWE 2K25.

The upcoming WWE 2K series entry will be available in three editions: a Standard Edition for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The release date is set for March 14.

The WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition will be available for purchase on March 7, allowing players to begin playing the game early.

WWE 2K25 will introduce new features, including the 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty mode, an interactive tribute to the legacy of the Anoa’i wrestling family.

Over 300 Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Fame Wrestlers Featured in WWE 2K25 Roster

Players can anticipate fresh match types such as the Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Match, and intergender matchups, alongside the comeback of Chain Wrestling and an enhanced MyRISE experience, among other additions.

The game will feature the Island, allowing players to accomplish objectives, take on challenges, participate in live events, and explore while competing with others. However, this will be available only on the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

WWE 2K25 also features “the largest ever WWE 2K roster” of over 300 Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Fame wrestlers, including some of the most iconic faces, such as John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, CM Punk, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and more.

The Standard Edition cover will feature Roman Reigns, known as “The Original Tribal Chief,” alongside other renowned wrestlers. In honour of his 35th anniversary in the WWE, The Undertaker will be featured on the Deadman Edition.

“I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25,” according to Roman Reigns.

“We’ve been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.”

President of Visual Concepts Greg Thomas remarked, “WWE 2K25 improves upon our successful formula in almost every aspect of the player experience.” Our innovative approach to 2K Showcase and MyRISE storylines truly allows the development team’s creativity to flourish, and we are excited about how our community will value these enhanced features.

SEE ALSO: Four Exciting Muay Thai Fights Added to ONE Fight Night 24