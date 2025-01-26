Destinations

60 Countries Now Offer Visa on Arrival for Indians

Sponsored News
Sponsored News
Visa on Arrival, India
60 countries offer visa-on-arrival for Indians, making their trip seamless

International travel is an exciting way to experience different cultures and meet new people. However, obtaining a visa can sometimes complicate plans and lead to itinerary changes. Fortunately, several countries offer visa-on-arrival options for Indian citizens, making travel more convenient. Below is a list of these destinations to help travellers choose the best options.

What is a Visa on Arrival?

A visa-on-arrival is a travel document issued to foreign nationals when they reach certain entry points, such as airports, seaports, or land borders. This option is available only for citizens of countries that have agreements with the host nation.

It is important to differentiate visa-on-arrival from visa-free travel. While a visa-on-arrival is issued at the entry point, visa-free travel means no visa is required.

How Many Countries Allow Visa-on-Arrival for Indians?

Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in 60 countries. This list includes destinations that make travel easier and more accessible for Indian tourists.

International trips are mesmerizing and provide exposure to new cultures and people. However, a visa sometimes acts as a hurdle and becomes the reason for changing plans. Well, some countries offer visa-on-arrival for Indians, making your trip seamless. Let’s check out these countries and select the ones best suited to travel.

What is Visa on Arrival?

A visa on arrival is issued to a foreign visitor at a country’s entry point, a land checkpoint, a port, or an airport. Countries offer Visas on Arrival only to visitors from the country with which an agreement has been entered.

Visa-on-arrival countries differ from visa-free countries in that while the former provides a visa upon arrival, the latter doesn’t require one.

How Many Countries Offer Visa on Arrival to Indians?

There are 60 countries offering visa-on-arrival for Indians. This includes the following:

1 Albania 31 Micronesia
2 Barbados 32 Montserrat
3 Bhutan 33 Mozambique
4 Bolivia 34 Myanmar
5 Botswana 35 Nepal
6 British Virgin Islands 36 Niue
7 Burundi 37 Oman
8 Cambodia 38 Palau Islands
9 Cape Verde Islands 39 Qatar
10 Comoro Islands 40 Rwanda
11 Cook Islands 41 Samoa
12 Dominica 42 Senegal
13 El Salvador 43 Serbia
14 Ethiopia 44 Seychelles
15 Fiji 45 Sierra Leone
16 Gabon 46 Somalia
17 Grenada 47 Sri Lanka
18 Guinea-Bissau 48 St. Kitts and Nevis
19 Haiti 49 St. Lucia
20 Indonesia 50 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
21 Iran 51 Tanzania
22 Jamaica 52 Thailand
23 Jordan 53 Timor-Leste
24 Laos 54 Togo
25 Macao (SAR China) 55 Trinidad and Tobago
26 Madagascar 56 Tunisia
27 Maldives 57 Tuvalu
28 Marshall Islands 58 Uganda
29 Mauritania 59 Vanuatu
30 Mauritius 60 Zimbabwe

Top 7 Visa On Arrival Destinations to Explore

These are the best destinations to visit that offer visa-on-arrival for travellers:

1. British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands include four main islands and about 50 smaller ones. Known for their stunning white sandy beaches, diverse wildlife, and clear turquoise waters, these islands are a haven for beach enthusiasts.

Tortola, the largest island, is often called the Caribbean’s yacht charter hub. Visit from December to April for the best weather.

  • Must-See Locations: Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke, Road Town
  • Popular Activities: Water sports, sightseeing, and leisure
  • Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
  • Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh

2. Jamaica

Jamaica, famous for its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and natural beauty, offers endless adventures. Visitors can go rafting on the Martha Brae River, explore the Blue Hole, or try bobsledding on Mystic Mountain.

Don’t miss its lively Carnival and the globally renowned Reggae Sumfest. The best time to travel is December through April.

  • Must-See Locations: Blue Hole, Catamaran Cruise, Seven Mile Beach, Negril Cliffs, Bob Marley Museum
  • Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring reggae music, visiting rum distilleries, rafting
  • Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
  • Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹50,000 to ₹70,000

3. Oman

Oman boasts historic forts, golden deserts, and majestic canyons. This destination is ideal for road trips and wild camping, a beloved visitor activity. Plan your trip between October and April.

  • Must-See Locations: Muscat, Wadi Darbat, Khasab, Wahiba Sands
  • Popular Activities: Exploring heritage sites, desert tours, and visiting scenic water bodies
  • Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
  • Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹70,000 to ₹90,000

4. Maldives

The Maldives, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, is known for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. It is a favourite destination for water sports, such as flyboarding, parasailing, and banana boat rides. Accommodations range from budget-friendly options to luxurious private island resorts, making them popular. The ideal travel period is from December to April.

  • Must-See Locations: Alimatha Islands, Banana Reef, Atoll Transfer, National Museum
  • Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, jet skiing, parasailing, kitesurfing
  • Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
  • Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹70,000 to ₹80,000

5. Cook Islands

The Cook Islands, a group of 15 islands in the South Pacific, are known for their picturesque lagoons, green mountains, and white beaches. Ideal for snorkelling and romantic getaways, they’re a top choice for honeymooners. Visit from April to November for the best experience.

  • Must-See Locations: Aitutaki Lagoon, Muri Lagoon, Aroa Marine Reserve, Muri Night Market
  • Popular Activities: Lagoon cruises, hiking, off-road adventures, cycling
  • Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
  • Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh

6. Seychelles

Located 1,100 miles off the coast of Africa, Seychelles features UNESCO heritage sites and lush tropical scenery. This beach destination offers year-round appeal, with peak travel times being April-May and October-November.

  • Must-See Locations: Victoria, Beau Vallon, Grand Anse
  • Popular Activities: Hiking, exploring rainforest trails, island-hopping, spotting prehistoric palms
  • Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
  • Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹1.5 lakh

7. Marshall Islands

Situated in the Pacific Ocean, the Marshall Islands have 29 coral atolls and offer serene beaches, vibrant marine life, and thrilling water activities like windsurfing and scuba diving. Warm hospitality from locals adds to the charm. The best time to visit is from May to October.

  • Must-See Locations: Arno Atoll, Kalalin Pass, Bokolap Island
  • Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring marine ecosystems
  • Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
  • Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹40,000

Key Travel Tips

When planning an international trip to these destinations, consider the following:

  • Carry essential medicines and a first aid kit.
  • Invest in reliable travel insurance to cover unexpected emergencies.
  • Keep contact information for the Indian Embassy handy.
  • Use a travel-friendly credit card to avoid currency conversion issues.
  • Ensure you have sufficient cash, preferably in the local currency. Research convenient ways to withdraw or exchange money.
  • Bring all necessary identification documents and travel paperwork.

Thorough preparation can make your journey smoother. Remember to prioritize travel insurance, which can save you from financial setbacks during emergencies. With these essentials in mind, start planning your next adventure today!

Related News:

The Indian Government Plans to Spend Billions of Dollars on Job Creation

You Might Also Like

Foreign Tourist Flock to China’s “Ice City” in Heilongjiang Province

Palm Beach Vacationers Reveal Their Must-Visit Spots

The Cost of Living in Southeast Asia: Why Chiang Mai is the Most Affordable City

Vietjet Thailand Launches “It’s Time to Vietjet” Fare Starting at “0” Baht

Singha Park Chiang Rai Prepares for the International Balloon Fiesta 2025

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySponsored News
Follow:
CTN News’s sponsored content helps brands reach a larger audience with engaging and relevant articles these articles do not necessarily reflect the views of CTNNews. For more information on our sponsored content policy Click Here
Previous Article OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Smartphone Gains Loyal Following in Thailand

Trending News

OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro Smartphone Gains Loyal Following in Thailand
Tech
China's brutal execution van which captures offenders and kills them on-the-spot
China Sentence Man to Death for Killing 10-Year-old Japanese Schoolboy
News Asia
Chinese smartphones, data harvesting
Thailand Investigates Chinese Smartphones Harvesting Data
Crime News
Chinese new year
Chinese Around the World Gearing Up for Chinese New Year
Lifestyles

u7buy

Download Our App