60 Countries Now Offer Visa on Arrival for Indians

International trips are mesmerizing and provide exposure to new cultures and people. However, a visa sometimes acts as a hurdle and becomes the reason for changing plans. Well, some countries offer visa-on-arrival for Indians, making your trip seamless. Let’s check out these countries and select the ones best suited to travel.

What is Visa on Arrival?

A visa on arrival is issued to a foreign visitor at a country’s entry point, a land checkpoint, a port, or an airport. Countries offer Visas on Arrival only to visitors from the country with which an agreement has been entered.

Visa-on-arrival countries differ from visa-free countries in that while the former provides a visa upon arrival, the latter doesn’t require one.

How Many Countries Offer Visa on Arrival to Indians?

There are 60 countries offering visa-on-arrival for Indians. This includes the following:

1 Albania 31 Micronesia 2 Barbados 32 Montserrat 3 Bhutan 33 Mozambique 4 Bolivia 34 Myanmar 5 Botswana 35 Nepal 6 British Virgin Islands 36 Niue 7 Burundi 37 Oman 8 Cambodia 38 Palau Islands 9 Cape Verde Islands 39 Qatar 10 Comoro Islands 40 Rwanda 11 Cook Islands 41 Samoa 12 Dominica 42 Senegal 13 El Salvador 43 Serbia 14 Ethiopia 44 Seychelles 15 Fiji 45 Sierra Leone 16 Gabon 46 Somalia 17 Grenada 47 Sri Lanka 18 Guinea-Bissau 48 St. Kitts and Nevis 19 Haiti 49 St. Lucia 20 Indonesia 50 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 21 Iran 51 Tanzania 22 Jamaica 52 Thailand 23 Jordan 53 Timor-Leste 24 Laos 54 Togo 25 Macao (SAR China) 55 Trinidad and Tobago 26 Madagascar 56 Tunisia 27 Maldives 57 Tuvalu 28 Marshall Islands 58 Uganda 29 Mauritania 59 Vanuatu 30 Mauritius 60 Zimbabwe

Top 7 Visa On Arrival Destinations to Explore

These are the best destinations to visit that offer visa-on-arrival for travellers:

1. British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands include four main islands and about 50 smaller ones. Known for their stunning white sandy beaches, diverse wildlife, and clear turquoise waters, these islands are a haven for beach enthusiasts.

Tortola, the largest island, is often called the Caribbean’s yacht charter hub. Visit from December to April for the best weather.

Must-See Locations: Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke, Road Town

Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke, Road Town Popular Activities: Water sports, sightseeing, and leisure

Water sports, sightseeing, and leisure Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days

7 days Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh

2. Jamaica

Jamaica, famous for its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and natural beauty, offers endless adventures. Visitors can go rafting on the Martha Brae River, explore the Blue Hole, or try bobsledding on Mystic Mountain.

Don’t miss its lively Carnival and the globally renowned Reggae Sumfest. The best time to travel is December through April.

Must-See Locations: Blue Hole, Catamaran Cruise, Seven Mile Beach, Negril Cliffs, Bob Marley Museum

Blue Hole, Catamaran Cruise, Seven Mile Beach, Negril Cliffs, Bob Marley Museum Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring reggae music, visiting rum distilleries, rafting

Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring reggae music, visiting rum distilleries, rafting Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days

7 days Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹50,000 to ₹70,000

3. Oman

Oman boasts historic forts, golden deserts, and majestic canyons. This destination is ideal for road trips and wild camping, a beloved visitor activity. Plan your trip between October and April.

Must-See Locations: Muscat, Wadi Darbat, Khasab, Wahiba Sands

Muscat, Wadi Darbat, Khasab, Wahiba Sands Popular Activities: Exploring heritage sites, desert tours, and visiting scenic water bodies

Exploring heritage sites, desert tours, and visiting scenic water bodies Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days

7 days Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹70,000 to ₹90,000

4. Maldives

The Maldives, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, is known for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. It is a favourite destination for water sports, such as flyboarding, parasailing, and banana boat rides. Accommodations range from budget-friendly options to luxurious private island resorts, making them popular. The ideal travel period is from December to April.

Must-See Locations: Alimatha Islands, Banana Reef, Atoll Transfer, National Museum

Alimatha Islands, Banana Reef, Atoll Transfer, National Museum Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, jet skiing, parasailing, kitesurfing

Scuba diving, snorkelling, jet skiing, parasailing, kitesurfing Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days

7 days Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹70,000 to ₹80,000

5. Cook Islands

The Cook Islands, a group of 15 islands in the South Pacific, are known for their picturesque lagoons, green mountains, and white beaches. Ideal for snorkelling and romantic getaways, they’re a top choice for honeymooners. Visit from April to November for the best experience.

Must-See Locations: Aitutaki Lagoon, Muri Lagoon, Aroa Marine Reserve, Muri Night Market

Aitutaki Lagoon, Muri Lagoon, Aroa Marine Reserve, Muri Night Market Popular Activities: Lagoon cruises, hiking, off-road adventures, cycling

Lagoon cruises, hiking, off-road adventures, cycling Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days

7 days Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh

6. Seychelles

Located 1,100 miles off the coast of Africa, Seychelles features UNESCO heritage sites and lush tropical scenery. This beach destination offers year-round appeal, with peak travel times being April-May and October-November.

Must-See Locations: Victoria, Beau Vallon, Grand Anse

Victoria, Beau Vallon, Grand Anse Popular Activities: Hiking, exploring rainforest trails, island-hopping, spotting prehistoric palms

Hiking, exploring rainforest trails, island-hopping, spotting prehistoric palms Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days

7 days Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹1.5 lakh

7. Marshall Islands

Situated in the Pacific Ocean, the Marshall Islands have 29 coral atolls and offer serene beaches, vibrant marine life, and thrilling water activities like windsurfing and scuba diving. Warm hospitality from locals adds to the charm. The best time to visit is from May to October.

Must-See Locations: Arno Atoll, Kalalin Pass, Bokolap Island

Arno Atoll, Kalalin Pass, Bokolap Island Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring marine ecosystems

Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring marine ecosystems Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days

7 days Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹40,000

Key Travel Tips

When planning an international trip to these destinations, consider the following:

Carry essential medicines and a first aid kit.

Invest in reliable travel insurance to cover unexpected emergencies.

Keep contact information for the Indian Embassy handy.

Use a travel-friendly credit card to avoid currency conversion issues.

Ensure you have sufficient cash, preferably in the local currency. Research convenient ways to withdraw or exchange money.

Bring all necessary identification documents and travel paperwork.

Thorough preparation can make your journey smoother. Remember to prioritize travel insurance, which can save you from financial setbacks during emergencies. With these essentials in mind, start planning your next adventure today!

