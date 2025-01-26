60 Countries Now Offer Visa on Arrival for Indians

International travel is an exciting way to experience different cultures and meet new people. However, obtaining a visa can sometimes complicate plans and lead to itinerary changes. Fortunately, several countries offer visa-on-arrival options for Indian citizens, making travel more convenient. Below is a list of these destinations to help travellers choose the best options.
What is a Visa on Arrival?
A visa-on-arrival is a travel document issued to foreign nationals when they reach certain entry points, such as airports, seaports, or land borders. This option is available only for citizens of countries that have agreements with the host nation.
It is important to differentiate visa-on-arrival from visa-free travel. While a visa-on-arrival is issued at the entry point, visa-free travel means no visa is required.
How Many Countries Allow Visa-on-Arrival for Indians?
Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in 60 countries. This list includes destinations that make travel easier and more accessible for Indian tourists.
|1
|Albania
|31
|Micronesia
|2
|Barbados
|32
|Montserrat
|3
|Bhutan
|33
|Mozambique
|4
|Bolivia
|34
|Myanmar
|5
|Botswana
|35
|Nepal
|6
|British Virgin Islands
|36
|Niue
|7
|Burundi
|37
|Oman
|8
|Cambodia
|38
|Palau Islands
|9
|Cape Verde Islands
|39
|Qatar
|10
|Comoro Islands
|40
|Rwanda
|11
|Cook Islands
|41
|Samoa
|12
|Dominica
|42
|Senegal
|13
|El Salvador
|43
|Serbia
|14
|Ethiopia
|44
|Seychelles
|15
|Fiji
|45
|Sierra Leone
|16
|Gabon
|46
|Somalia
|17
|Grenada
|47
|Sri Lanka
|18
|Guinea-Bissau
|48
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|19
|Haiti
|49
|St. Lucia
|20
|Indonesia
|50
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|21
|Iran
|51
|Tanzania
|22
|Jamaica
|52
|Thailand
|23
|Jordan
|53
|Timor-Leste
|24
|Laos
|54
|Togo
|25
|Macao (SAR China)
|55
|Trinidad and Tobago
|26
|Madagascar
|56
|Tunisia
|27
|Maldives
|57
|Tuvalu
|28
|Marshall Islands
|58
|Uganda
|29
|Mauritania
|59
|Vanuatu
|30
|Mauritius
|60
|Zimbabwe
Top 7 Visa On Arrival Destinations to Explore
These are the best destinations to visit that offer visa-on-arrival for travellers:
1. British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands include four main islands and about 50 smaller ones. Known for their stunning white sandy beaches, diverse wildlife, and clear turquoise waters, these islands are a haven for beach enthusiasts.
Tortola, the largest island, is often called the Caribbean’s yacht charter hub. Visit from December to April for the best weather.
- Must-See Locations: Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke, Road Town
- Popular Activities: Water sports, sightseeing, and leisure
- Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
- Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh
2. Jamaica
Jamaica, famous for its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and natural beauty, offers endless adventures. Visitors can go rafting on the Martha Brae River, explore the Blue Hole, or try bobsledding on Mystic Mountain.
Don’t miss its lively Carnival and the globally renowned Reggae Sumfest. The best time to travel is December through April.
- Must-See Locations: Blue Hole, Catamaran Cruise, Seven Mile Beach, Negril Cliffs, Bob Marley Museum
- Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring reggae music, visiting rum distilleries, rafting
- Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
- Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹50,000 to ₹70,000
3. Oman
Oman boasts historic forts, golden deserts, and majestic canyons. This destination is ideal for road trips and wild camping, a beloved visitor activity. Plan your trip between October and April.
- Must-See Locations: Muscat, Wadi Darbat, Khasab, Wahiba Sands
- Popular Activities: Exploring heritage sites, desert tours, and visiting scenic water bodies
- Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
- Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹70,000 to ₹90,000
4. Maldives
The Maldives, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, is known for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. It is a favourite destination for water sports, such as flyboarding, parasailing, and banana boat rides. Accommodations range from budget-friendly options to luxurious private island resorts, making them popular. The ideal travel period is from December to April.
- Must-See Locations: Alimatha Islands, Banana Reef, Atoll Transfer, National Museum
- Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, jet skiing, parasailing, kitesurfing
- Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
- Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹70,000 to ₹80,000
5. Cook Islands
The Cook Islands, a group of 15 islands in the South Pacific, are known for their picturesque lagoons, green mountains, and white beaches. Ideal for snorkelling and romantic getaways, they’re a top choice for honeymooners. Visit from April to November for the best experience.
- Must-See Locations: Aitutaki Lagoon, Muri Lagoon, Aroa Marine Reserve, Muri Night Market
- Popular Activities: Lagoon cruises, hiking, off-road adventures, cycling
- Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
- Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh
6. Seychelles
Located 1,100 miles off the coast of Africa, Seychelles features UNESCO heritage sites and lush tropical scenery. This beach destination offers year-round appeal, with peak travel times being April-May and October-November.
- Must-See Locations: Victoria, Beau Vallon, Grand Anse
- Popular Activities: Hiking, exploring rainforest trails, island-hopping, spotting prehistoric palms
- Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
- Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹1.5 lakh
7. Marshall Islands
Situated in the Pacific Ocean, the Marshall Islands have 29 coral atolls and offer serene beaches, vibrant marine life, and thrilling water activities like windsurfing and scuba diving. Warm hospitality from locals adds to the charm. The best time to visit is from May to October.
- Must-See Locations: Arno Atoll, Kalalin Pass, Bokolap Island
- Popular Activities: Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring marine ecosystems
- Suggested Trip Duration: 7 days
- Estimated Costs for a Week: ₹40,000
Key Travel Tips
When planning an international trip to these destinations, consider the following:
- Carry essential medicines and a first aid kit.
- Invest in reliable travel insurance to cover unexpected emergencies.
- Keep contact information for the Indian Embassy handy.
- Use a travel-friendly credit card to avoid currency conversion issues.
- Ensure you have sufficient cash, preferably in the local currency. Research convenient ways to withdraw or exchange money.
- Bring all necessary identification documents and travel paperwork.
Thorough preparation can make your journey smoother. Remember to prioritize travel insurance, which can save you from financial setbacks during emergencies. With these essentials in mind, start planning your next adventure today!
