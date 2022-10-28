Connect with us

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, Ether, and Other Cryptocurrencies Fall Today, While Uniswap Surges
Advertisement

Cryptocurrency

What are the Differences and Similarities of Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Cryptocurrency

P2B Cryptocurrency Exchange Review - #1 by Token Variety

Cryptocurrency News

Thailand Seeks the Overhaul of Digital Assets Laws

Cryptocurrency

A Beginner's Guide to Bitcoin and Some Basics Related to it

Cryptocurrency

A Beginner's Guide to Bitcoin and some basics related to it

Cryptocurrency

Understand: Cryptocurrency Lending and Should Borrowing for Beginners?

Cryptocurrency

How to Start Bitcoin Investing?

Cryptocurrency

What is Ethereum Improvement Proposal? Explained

Cryptocurrency

Is Your Business Ready to Start Accepting Bitcoin Payments?

Cryptocurrency

How Liquidity Aggregation Impacts Crypto Trading

Cryptocurrency

What is Cryptocurrency? - How to Invest in Cryptocurrency

Business Cryptocurrency

A Look at the Different Types of Crypto Trading Strategies

Cryptocurrency

The Ultimate Guide to Mastering Bitcoin and Blockchain

Cryptocurrency

FedEx fell the most in a day in 40 years after warning on profits

Cryptocurrency

What Is Dogecoin?

Business Cryptocurrency

Coinremitter Can be an Ideal Crypto Payment Gateway in 2022

Cryptocurrency

Utilize The Ultimate Process Of India Crypto Tax

Cryptocurrency

Crypto Wallet Review – A Professional Trading Platform

Cryptocurrency News

Cryptocurrency Advertising Rules Tightened in Thailand

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, Ether, and Other Cryptocurrencies Fall Today, While Uniswap Surges

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin, Ether, and Other Cryptocurrencies Fall Today, While Uniswap Surges

(CTN News) – The biggest and most well-known digital token in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, was trading more than 2% down at $20,254.

The longest period of time that Bitcoin spent below $20,000 since the currency first crossed the barrier in late 2020 came to an end on Tuesday when it broke over that price for the first time in more than two weeks.

On the other side, Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency and coin connected to the Ethereum blockchain, increased by more than 3% to $1,524. Shiba Inu was roughly 5% down at $0.000010, while Dogecoin’s price was now trading lower at $0.07.

Avalanche, Binance USD, Chainlink, Tether, ApeCoin, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Terra, Stellar, Tron, Litecoin, and Polkadot prices were trading with decreases over the previous 24 hours, while Uniswap gained over 2%. These other cryptocurrencies’ performance today also decreased.

Despite falling more than 1% in the previous day to $1.03 trillion, the total value of all cryptocurrencies in circulation today nonetheless exceeded $1 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

According to a proposal the UK financial services minister added to a draught bill that is now before parliament and would almost surely pass, Britain would have the authority to control all crypto assets, according to Reuters.

The modification to the financial services and markets law was proposed by Andrew Griffith, who was re-appointed as City Minister by Britain’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on Thursday. The proposal is now being approved by parliament.

Over the last two years, as the stimulus from the epidemic period poured into the global economy and then as central banks like the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to confront increasing inflation, bitcoin has moved almost in lockstep with risk assets.

The price of Bitcoin has been trading in a constrained range of approximately $20,000 since June this year after rising to an all-time high of around $69,000 in November last year.

According to Bloomberg, Core Scientific Inc., one of the biggest Bitcoin miners in the world, issued a warning that it would run out of money before the end of the year and might turn to bankruptcy protection for help.

Companies that mine bitcoins, like Core Scientific, have lately been turning more and more to the stock market to obtain capital as revenues decline and borrowing costs rise. This is one of their least desirable choices.

Related CTN News:

What is Ethereum Improvement Proposal? Explained

How to Start BTC Investing?

Understand: Cryptocurrency Lending and Should Borrowing for Beginners?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading