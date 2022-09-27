What is cryptocurrency? – How to invest in cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency – meaning and definition

Cryptocurrency, sometimes called crypto-currency or crypto, is any form of currency that exists digitally or virtually and uses cryptography to secure transactions. Cryptocurrencies don’t have a central issuing or regulating authority, instead using a decentralized system to record transactions and issue new units.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a digital payment system that doesn’t rely on banks to verify transactions. It’s a peer-to-peer system that can enable anyone anywhere to send and receive payments.

Instead of being physical money carried around and exchanged in the real world, cryptocurrency payments exist purely as digital entries to an online database describing specific transactions. When you transfer cryptocurrency funds, the transactions are recorded in a public ledger. Cryptocurrency is stored in digital wallets.

Cryptocurrency got its name because it uses encryption. To store and transmit cryptocurrency data between wallets and to public ledgers, advanced coding is involved. The aim of encryption is to provide security and safety.

The first cryptocurrency was Bitcoin, which was founded in 2009 and remains the best known today. Much of the interest in cryptocurrencies is to trade for profit, with speculators at times driving prices skyward.

How Do You Invest in Cryptocurrency?

Are you considering investing in cryptocurrency? Though Bitcoin is likely the best-known digital money, thousands of cryptocurrencies already exist.1 Cryptocurrency investing can take many forms, ranging from buying cryptocurrency directly to investing in crypto funds and companies.

For direct investing in crypto coins, you can buy cryptocurrency using a crypto exchange or through certain broker-dealers. Find out more about how you can invest in one of the newest and most inventive asset classes available.

Cryptocurrency is digital money that is secured by blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrency investing can take many forms, ranging from buying cryptocurrency directly to investing in crypto funds and companies.

You can buy cryptocurrency using a crypto exchange or through certain broker-dealers.

Pay attention to transaction fees when making crypto purchases because these fees can vary widely among currencies.

Investing in cryptocurrency is risky, so it’s important not to invest more money than you can afford to lose.

Different Types of Cryptocurrency Investing

When you think of investing in cryptocurrency, you might think about buying and holding one or more crypto coins. Buying cryptocurrency directly is probably the most common way to add crypto exposure to your portfolio, but when it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, you have a few different options:

Buy cryptocurrency directly: You can choose to directly purchase and store one or more cryptocurrencies. Your options range from the most established digital currencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin to virtually unknown coins that are newly released in an initial coin offering (ICO).

Invest in cryptocurrency companies: You can invest in companies with a partial or total focus on cryptocurrency. Your options include cryptocurrency mining companies, mining hardware makers, companies like Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that support cryptocurrency, and many others with varying levels of crypto exposure. You also can invest in companies like MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), which hold large amounts of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

Invest in cryptocurrency-focused funds: If you don’t want to choose among individual cryptocurrency companies, then you can decide to invest in a cryptocurrency-focused fund instead. You have a choice of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as index funds and futures funds, in addition to a range of cryptocurrency investment trusts.

Invest in a cryptocurrency Roth IRA: If you want to invest in cryptocurrency and also garner the tax advantages afforded by an individual retirement account (IRA), then you can consider investing in a cryptocurrency Roth IRA. Using the services of a crypto IRA provider can also facilitate more secure storage for your cryptocurrency holdings.

Become a crypto miner or validator: Perhaps the most direct way to invest in cryptocurrency is to mine it or act as a validator in a crypto network. Cryptocurrency miners and validators earn rewards in crypto, which they can either hold as investments or exchange for another currency.

How to Buy Cryptocurrency from an Exchange

If you want to invest in cryptocurrency directly, then you can use a cryptocurrency exchange. Here’s how to buy cryptocurrency through an exchange:

Choose which cryptocurrency exchange you want to use. Your best bet is a reputable, well-known exchange with a large selection of currencies. Establish an account with the cryptocurrency exchange. You will need to provide your personal information and verify your identity to complete the registration process. Fund your account with fiat money. Before you can buy any crypto, you need to fund your exchange account with another currency, such as U.S. dollars. Decide which cryptocurrency you want to buy. You can choose to invest in one or many cryptocurrencies. Research your options to help you decide. Place a buy order for your chosen cryptocurrency. Follow the steps required by the exchange to submit and complete a buy order for one or more cryptocurrencies. Store your cryptocurrency in a digital wallet. After your purchase is complete, the information you need to access your cryptocurrency is held in a digital wallet. That crypto wallet can be hosted either by the cryptocurrency exchange or an independent wallet provider.

A best practice among investors is to periodically review your entire portfolio to assess the need to rebalance your holdings. That might mean increasing or scaling back your crypto exposure, depending on your investment goals and other financial needs.

Is Cryptocurrency a Good Investment?

Investing in cryptocurrency is not for everyone. The prices of cryptocurrencies can be volatile, which makes this type of investing likely a poor choice for conservative investors. If you are willing to assume greater risk as an investor, then investing in one or more cryptocurrencies may be right for you.

How Much Money Do I Need to Buy Cryptocurrency?

You can invest in Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency without spending much money. Using the Coinbase platform, for example, you can buy cryptocurrency with as little as two units of your local currency.

