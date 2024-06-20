Vietnamese Restaurant Employee Shot Dead in Bangkok

A Vietnamese restaurant employee has been shot dead and another severely wounded while drinking with the owner’s son in Bang Khunthian district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police reported the fatal shooting happened at approximately 3am at the Khrua Thabthim Vietnamese seafood restaurant on Soi Thian Thalae 23 on Thian Thalae Road in the Tha Kham neighbourhood in Bangkok.

According to a police spokesperson when they arrived at the scene the found a man face-up in a pool of blood on the floor of the Vietnamese restaurant. He had sustained one head wound from a bullet. On a nearby table were six empty beer bottles.

Police used the victim’s work permit to identify him as 28-year-old Vietnamese national Hong Van Duc. He was employed at the restaurant.

Mr. Dinh Van Trang, a 39-year-old Vietnamese employee, was wounded in the back and chest but managed to survive. They took him to a local hospital, where they said he was not in any danger.

The two victims had been drinking with the owner’s son after the Vietnamese restaurant closed, according to the investigators. The owner’s son allegedly shot Mr Hong Van Duc out of rage, killing him instantly with a bullet to the head.

He then allegedly shot Mr. Dinh Van Trang the other Vietnamese employee twice as he attempted to escape, once in the back and once in the chest. He then fled the restaurant.

The Bangkok Post reports police were examining security camera recordings, and searching for the shooter.

On Wednesday morning, a man identified only as Mr Thanakorn turned himself in at Thian Thalae police station in Bangkok after his family arranged for his surrender. He was being questioned by CID police.

Gun Crime in Bangkok

Bangkok’s busy streets and lively markets are trembling due to an increasing number of shootings that are occurring there. Both residents and visitors have expressed anger over the gun crime recent incidents, with many doubting their safety.

Vengeance’s between individuals, drug trafficking, and gang disputes are frequently associated with these violent outbreaks. Despite more polices on the streets and more stringent weapons control measures, authorities are finding it difficult to keep up.

According to police the negative effects on the city’s reputation could drive away tourists and have an adverse effect on the local economy.

In order to address the underlying causes of this violence, many are pushing for more effective policies, such as improved police enforcement and community initiatives. Without swift action, it is obvious that the situation could worsen and endanger more lives.