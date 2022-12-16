Cyber Police Take Down Gambling Network, 31 People Arrested

Thailand’s cyber police have arrested 31 people in raids in Bangkok and Chanthaburi on suspicion of operating gambling websites for an online gambling network.

Cyber police led the raids and searched two suspected locations in Bangkok and Chanthaburi provinces, following evidence that they were linked to a major gambling network.

The raids on the 2 locations in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district and Chanthaburi’s Muang district arrested 22 men and nine women.

They were linked to 20 gambling websites, more than 50 computers, 21 bank books, and 3 cars were seized by cyber police.

The arresting teams expanded the investigation, which resulted in the seizure of Bt70 million in cash from the gambling network, which had approximately Bt1.2 billion in circulation.

The suspects were turned over to the Bangkok police stations of Chana Songkhram and Bang Khen, as well as the Chanthaburi police station of Muang.

According to Cyber police, the extensive investigation shed light on major gambling operators and others involved in the network. He added that at least 20 arrest warrants were issued.

DSI Police to Investigate Triad Network

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin reported that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) would investigate the triad case involving Mr. Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant.

The minister stated that the case was being handled by the DSI due to its complexity, impact on national security, and many assets.

Mr. Somsak stated that authorities had seized assets worth approximately 3.21 billion baht linked to Mr. Chaiyanat, who was supported by 4-5 groups of people.

These individuals held foreign passports and were suspected of transferring and laundering funds in Thailand. The DSI had their passport numbers and are trying to find them.

The minister stated that the Office of the Narcotics Control Board is about to seize another 1.22 billion baht in assets related to Mr. Chaiyanat for investigation.

The justice minister, said both individuals and companies owned the impounded assets.

The DSI would question the individuals and directors of the companies within two weeks and file charges within a month, he said. The secretary also stated that the Bank of Thailand would assist in investigating their financial transactions.

On November 23, Mr. Chaiyanat surrendered to Bangkok police to answer allegations of involvement in the illegal narcotics trade.

Mr. Chaiyanat was wanted on an warrants issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court for drug trafficking conspiracy and illegal possession of a psychotropic substance with intent to sell. He denied the allegations.

His surrender came after searches at two Bangkok locations thought to be his hideouts: a luxury house on Rama V Road and a hotel in downtown Bangkok.

On October 26, police raided entertainment venues on Charoen Rat Road in Yannawa district, which was operating illegally in three adjacent buildings, and 104 customers, 99 of whom were Chinese nationals, tested positive for drug use. Mr. Chaiyanat was said to be the owner of the complex’s businesses.

He was also suspected of being involved in a scheme to arrange for Chinese citizens to travel to Thailand for illegal purposes.

Mr. Chaiyanatis is known to have given the ruling Palang Pracharath Party three million baht.