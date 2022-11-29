Connect with us

Thai Police Seize Luxury Houses and Over ฿400m from Suspected Chinese businessmen
Published

15 seconds ago

on

Thai Police Seize Luxury Houses and Over ฿400m from Suspected Chinese Businessmen

(CTN News) – Today (Tuesday), Thai police seized three mansions, a penthouse, and 10 luxury vehicles worth over 400 million baht.

These items are thought to be the property of a group of Chinese businessmen who are reportedly engaged in “grey” economic activities in Thailand.

The homes in a housing development in Soi La Salle in Bangkok’s Bang Na neighborhood were seized by Thai police, according to Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the deputy national police chief, after it was discovered that they were purchased by a Thai company, the majority of whose shares are thought to be in the names of Thai nominees.

Ten expensive automobiles that were discovered at the three residences were also seized.

Separately, a different squad of police officers proceeded to an upscale condominium complex on Charoen Nakhon Road and seized a penthouse apartment said to be owned by the same group of Chinese businesspeople and valued at around 100 million baht.

Related: Chinese Businessmen ‘Tuhao’ Surrenders to Thai Police to Face Drugs Charges

The apartment also contained almost three million baht in Thai and Chinese currencies.

According to Pol Gen Torsak, the Chinese Businessmen maintained an extensive tourism-related enterprise that included organizing package vacations to Thailand for affluent Chinese visitors and offering bus services to transport them to nightclubs and casinos.

 

He said that police and representatives from the Narcotics Control Board would go to Hua Hin to take a private plane supposedly owned by the Chinese Businessmen Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, also known as “Tuhao,” who was connected to “grey” enterprises.

Chaiyanat is purportedly the head of the Chinese commercial ring, which operates mostly in Bangkok. He’s being detained on remand due to drug trafficking allegations.

It is believed that Tuhao, who has a Thai wife and has lived in Thailand for more than 20 years, has developed strong ties with several Thai officials. He gave Palang Pracharath, the main coalition party, roughly 3 million baht.

