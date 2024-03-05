Swiss Man in Phuket Deputes Assault Charge Denies Kicking Woman

A Swiss man has denied kicking a female doctor watching the moon on beach stairs near his rented Phuket property, and the case will now proceed to court, according to Phuket’s deputy governor.

Deputy Governor Adul Chuthong said on Monday that the Swiss man disputed the assault charge, and that prosecutors in Phuket’s Thalang district would forward the matter to Phuket Provincial Court for a decision.

Ms Thandao Chandam, a 26-year-old doctor from Phuket’s Dibuk Hospital, filed the complaint with the Thalang police station in Phuket.

Dr Chandam told police that Mr. Fehr, 45, kicked her in the back when she and a companion were watching the full moon from a set of steps leading down to Yamu beach, near the property that Mr. Fehr and his Thai wife rent. The claimed attack occurred on the night of February 24.

According to Phuket’s Deputy Governor Adul, Mr Fehr has a business visa and a registered elephant foundation, and provincial officials are investigating their legality. His visa was good through March 13.

The Swiss man will continue on a suspect’s visa while awaiting prosecution, any later visa applications will be reexamined.

Local officials had already ordered the demolition of the disputed steps, as well as patios and embankments in the villa estate facing Yamu beach, within 30 days because they encroached on public territory, he stated.

Mr Adul stated that land officials would inspect the villa property to ensure its legitimacy.

National police commander Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol said on Monday that he will send an inspector-general to oversee the case and guarantee that officers in Phuket handled it fairly.

On March 1, Mr Fehr and his Thai wife Khanuengnit visited the Phuket provincial hall to apologize for the incident. They claimed to be enraged on February 24 because they confused the doctor and her friend for Chinese tourists who had previously intruded on their rented land.

Mr. Fehr also denied kicking the doctor, claiming he stumbled on the beach steps and fell as he approached her.