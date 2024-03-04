Connect with us

Phuket Citizens Rally to Have Swiss Man Blacklisted for Allegedly Kicking Woman
Phuket Citizens Rally to Have Swiss Man Blacklisted for Allegedly Kicking Woman

On Sunday, approximately 500 angered citizens on the resort Island of Phuket rallied against a Swiss man who allegedly kicked a local woman for sitting on steps near his beachfront property. “Get out,” several activists yelled, while others snapped selfies on the beach steps.

Some people held Thai national flags, and everyone then sung Thailand’s national anthem.

The event also included activists from the People’s Movement for a Just Society (P-Move). They held up banners with slogans urging that authorities restore public access to beaches.

According to Phuket police, on the evening of February 24,  Mr. Fehr, 45, allegedly kicked Dr, Thandao Chandam in the back when she and a friend were moon watching on the steps in front of his villa.

Swiss Man Phuket

During the incident Ms. Khanuengnit, the Swiss man’s wife, allegedly berated Dr Thandao as well. The doctor then filed a report with the police regarding the incident.

In response, the Swiss man and his wife stated that they believed the doctor and her friend were Chinese tourists who had previously trespassed on their land. Mr Fehr apologized for the altercation with the doctor, stating he had no intention of harming her.

Locals, on the other hand, want the Swiss man expelled from Thailand and access to the beach returned to the public.

On Friday, the pair was brought to the Thalang police station in Phuket to face a physical assault accusation. Police will next submit the case summary to Phuket Kwaeng Court for legal action.

According to local residents, the villa steps where the incident occurred were not even on the couple’s property and were encroaching on public beach area.

Phuket’s Tambon Pa Klok municipality filed a complaint on Thursday against Phuket Peninsula Estate Co Ltd. The Mayor Mr Panya Sampaorat stated that a closer inspection revealed that two further structures, wooden stairs and a sitting area, had encroached on the public beach.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he instructed the Royal Thai Police and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to step up measures to ensure foreigners comply with the laws.

