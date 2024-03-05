Connect with us

News

Turkey's Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High
Advertisement

News

In 2024, Bank Of America Sees Bullish Stock Results

News

Dollar Eases Versus The Euro As An Eventful Week Begins

News

Spirit Airlines And JetBlue Cancel Their $3.8 Billion Merger Following a Court Ruling

News

Haiti Is In Emergency After Thousands Of Prisoners Escaped

News

US Supreme Court Rules States Can't Block Donald Trump From Running In 2024

News Northern Thailand

Firefighters Struggling to Contain Wildfires in Chiang Mai

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Citizens Rally to Have Swiss Man Blacklisted for Allegedly Kicking Woman

News

Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo Include Hamas Delegation

News

OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts To The Second Quarter

News

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Re-Elected

News News Asia

Singaporean Police Arrest Over 300 People Over Online Scams

News Regional News

Chinese Tourist Killed By Speeding Pickup While Using Zebra Crossing

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes Killing Driver and Injuring 47 Students and Teachers

News

Donald Trump Has Talked About Stocks 5 Times Under Biden

News

Biden Says US Airdrops Will Deliver Food And Supplies To Gaza

News

Bitcoin Has Risen Above $60K, Does It Deserve a Place In Your Portfolio?

News

A Reduction In OPEC's Production Was Announced In February

News

US Inflation Remains Soft, Tepid For Asian Currencies

News World News

Pope Francis Denounces Gender Theory Calling it an "Ugly Ideology"

News

Turkey’s Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Turkey's Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High

(CTN News) – The Turkish Statistical Institute announced Monday that annual consumer price inflation reached 67.07% in February, above expectations.

Inflation rose to 65.7% last month, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Statistically, the combined hotel, cafe, and restaurant sector experienced the greatest annual price inflation increase at 94.78%, followed by education at 91.84%, health at 81.25%, and transportation at 77.98%.

The consumer price index for food and nonalcoholic beverages rose 71.12% year-over-year in February, a surprisingly large 8.25% rise on a monthly basis.

During the month of February, the country’s inflation rate changed by 4.53%.

Turkey’s central bank, which had said last month that its painful eight-month rate-hiking cycle was over, may have to tighten again in light of the strong figures.

Considering the strong rise in January and the strength of household spending growth in Q4, Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note Monday, the strong rise in Turkish inflation to 67.1% y/y in February adds to our concerns.

The possibility of a restart of the central bank’s tightening cycle in the coming months will only increase if core price pressures continue to run hot, he said.

Inflation is expected to drop down to around 35% by year’s end, according to some analysts. A Capital Economics report suggests that pressures remain high and that has taken a setback at the start of this year.

The Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters that would remain high through half of the year “due to base effects and the delayed impact of rate hikes,” but that it would decrease by the end of the year.

Despite Turkey’s dramatic decline in the lira’s value against the dollar, inflation remains high. Monday afternoon, the lira was trading at 31.43 to the greenback. In the past year, the Turkish currency has lost 40% of its value against the dollar, and in the last five years it has lost 82.6% of its value.

According to Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, inflation prints today were disappointing. Turkey’s central bank is reducing protected FX-linked deposit accounts as well as rebuilding FX reserves.

As a result of this development, inflation has passed through.

Especially ahead of Turkey’s local elections on March 31, policymakers wanted to avoid raising rates again. After the vote, however, inflation may force them to hike again. Currently, Turkey’s key interest rate is 45%, up 3,650 basis points since May 2023.

From midyear onwards, favourable base period effects should create a more virtuous cycle. After local elections, the CBRT may need to raise policy rates further.

SEE ALSO:

In 2024, Bank Of America Sees Bullish Stock Results

Dollar Eases Versus The Euro As An Eventful Week Begins

Spirit Airlines And JetBlue Cancel Their $3.8 Billion Merger Following a Court Ruling
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies