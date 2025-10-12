Police Arrest Felon Wanted for Kidnapping, Extortion and Shootings Offences

CHIANG MAI – Police have arrested a wanted suspect tied to serious crimes in the South, including kidnapping for ransom, extortion, shootings, and drug offences. He had fled to the North and was on the Royal Thai Police wanted list with an 80,000 baht bounty.

On Saturday, Chiang Mai Provincial Police, led by Pol Maj Gen Yuthana Kaenchan, coordinated with Provincial Police Region 9, headed by Pol Col Sompong Suwanwong, Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division Region 9.

They were informed that a high-risk suspect in kidnapping and drug cases was hiding in Chiang Mai. Orders were given to Pol Col Sawek Chusiri, Superintendent of Chang Phueak Police Station, and Pol Col Jiraphat Saksung, Superintendent of Saraphi Police Station, to check the target locations.

Officers later arrested Mr Kittiphat Namphut, 31, from Trang. He was wanted under a Satun Provincial Court warrant on charges of kidnapping a person aged over fifteen for ransom by deceit, threats, violence, unlawful detention, or confinement. He was also listed on the Royal Thai Police national wanted notice at number 189, with a bounty of 80,000 baht.

The arrest took place at 07.20 at house number 293/6, Moo 6, Yang Noeng, Saraphi, Chiang Mai. He was then sent to La-ngu Police Station in Satun for further action. Pol Col Jiraphat said investigators learned he was hiding with his girlfriend in a rented house, so they obtained a search warrant from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court and carried out a standard raid.

Officers surrounded the house, called for the door to be opened, and the suspect came out with a woman, later identified as Ms Mawipha Khruasuwan. Police presented the search and arrest warrants. The suspect admitted he was the person named and was taken into custody.

Records show a violent history, including drug cases, resisting officers, and firearm assaults. In 2015, he was involved in a shooting outside the Chao Pho Muen Ram shrine in Trang, which left two people seriously injured.

Most recently, on 6 August 2024, he and five others allegedly abducted a woman and her male friend from Huai Yot district, Trang, and held them in a cattle pen. The victims were threatened, assaulted, and forced at gunpoint to hand over money worth several hundred thousand baht. They were also made to withdraw cash and remove gold jewellery in exchange for their release.

The group then drove the victims to ATMs across Phatthalung and Trang, causing losses of more than 2,000,000 baht, and tried to take them north. Investigators from La-ngu Police Station in Satun, Trang Provincial Police, and Region 9 intercepted them on the way.

After further questioning, Mr Kittiphat was identified as the ringleader in the kidnapping for ransom and was linked to a drug network in the South. Officers say he is violent and unafraid of the law, with several previous arrests, and had fled to the North to hide.

He has been handed over under the court warrant, and police are working with the originating units to track down the remaining accomplices.

