Crime

Police Arrest Felon Wanted for Kidnapping, Extortion and Shootings Offences

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Police Arrest Man Wanted for Kidnapping

CHIANG MAI – Police have arrested a wanted suspect tied to serious crimes in the South, including kidnapping for ransom, extortion, shootings, and drug offences. He had fled to the North and was on the Royal Thai Police wanted list with an 80,000 baht bounty.

On Saturday, Chiang Mai Provincial Police, led by Pol Maj Gen Yuthana Kaenchan, coordinated with Provincial Police Region 9, headed by Pol Col Sompong Suwanwong, Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division Region 9.

They were informed that a high-risk suspect in kidnapping and drug cases was hiding in Chiang Mai. Orders were given to Pol Col Sawek Chusiri, Superintendent of Chang Phueak Police Station, and Pol Col Jiraphat Saksung, Superintendent of Saraphi Police Station, to check the target locations.

Officers later arrested Mr Kittiphat Namphut, 31, from Trang. He was wanted under a Satun Provincial Court warrant on charges of kidnapping a person aged over fifteen for ransom by deceit, threats, violence, unlawful detention, or confinement. He was also listed on the Royal Thai Police national wanted notice at number 189, with a bounty of 80,000 baht.

Police Arrest Man Wanted for Kidnapping

The arrest took place at 07.20 at house number 293/6, Moo 6, Yang Noeng, Saraphi, Chiang Mai. He was then sent to La-ngu Police Station in Satun for further action. Pol Col Jiraphat said investigators learned he was hiding with his girlfriend in a rented house, so they obtained a search warrant from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court and carried out a standard raid.

Officers surrounded the house, called for the door to be opened, and the suspect came out with a woman, later identified as Ms Mawipha Khruasuwan. Police presented the search and arrest warrants. The suspect admitted he was the person named and was taken into custody.

Records show a violent history, including drug cases, resisting officers, and firearm assaults. In 2015, he was involved in a shooting outside the Chao Pho Muen Ram shrine in Trang, which left two people seriously injured.

Police Arrest Man Wanted for Kidnapping

Most recently, on 6 August 2024, he and five others allegedly abducted a woman and her male friend from Huai Yot district, Trang, and held them in a cattle pen. The victims were threatened, assaulted, and forced at gunpoint to hand over money worth several hundred thousand baht. They were also made to withdraw cash and remove gold jewellery in exchange for their release.

The group then drove the victims to ATMs across Phatthalung and Trang, causing losses of more than 2,000,000 baht, and tried to take them north. Investigators from La-ngu Police Station in Satun, Trang Provincial Police, and Region 9 intercepted them on the way.

After further questioning, Mr Kittiphat was identified as the ringleader in the kidnapping for ransom and was linked to a drug network in the South. Officers say he is violent and unafraid of the law, with several previous arrests, and had fled to the North to hide.

He has been handed over under the court warrant, and police are working with the originating units to track down the remaining accomplices.

Related News:

Police Free Young Woman from Chinese Kidnappers at Luxury Hotel

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Family of Tham Luang Cave Rescue Volunteer Plea for Help Family of Tham Luang Cave Rescue Volunteer Plea for Help
Next Article Cooking Gas Explosion Kills Elderly Woman Cooking Gas Explosion Kills Elderly Woman and Injures Seven Others

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

'Is YouTube Down
Hundreds of Thousands Search “Is YouTube Down?” Outage Cripples Playback
Tech
chinese embassy thailand tour warning
Chinese Embassy Warns Citizens Over “Cheap Tours” in Thailand
News
Casio Back to the Future Watch
Casio Back to the Future Watch Relaunched for 40th Anniversary
Tech
Qatar Airways Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing
Qatar Airways Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing After Cabin Pressure Failure
News Asia

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App