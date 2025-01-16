Polish Tourist Arrested in Bangkok Over Sexual Harassment

A Polish tourist has been apprehended by the Tourist police on suspicion of sexually harassing a female university student at a 7-11 convenience store in the Sathorn District of Bangkok.

Ms A, the student, reported the incident to the local tourist police station. She clarified that a foreign man abruptly struck her behind while shopping at a 7-11.

She initially believed it to be a joke from a friend, but when she turned around, she observed a stranger. Other customers and employees also observed the incident, and she was further embarrassed.

Ms. A resolved to submit a police report after consulting with her attorney regarding her legal options. Initially, she merely desired the man to offer an apology. Nonetheless, the suspect refused to cooperate when authorities summoned him.

According to reports, he stated, “I did not strike her with force, and I have previously performed this action in entertainment venues without incident.” It is not unlawful. Additionally, he declared his intention to depart Thailand shortly.

This response prompted Ms A to pursue formal legal action. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Piotr, was subsequently apprehended by the police at a condominium located on Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Road in Bangkok. The charge against him was the commission of an indecent act in public against a person over the age of 15 by force.

Piotr acknowledged that he was the individual depicted in the CCTV footage during his arrest; however, he maintained that he had disregarded the police’s summons because he believed the situation was unimportant and not considered unlawful.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Commander of the Investigation Division, Police Major General Theeradej Thammasuthee, emphasized the importance of visitors adhering to Thailand’s laws, culture, and customs. He also stressed that acts of indecency are punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison, irrespective of one’s nationality.

Authorities are strongly advocating for additional potential suspect victims to come forward. Reports can be submitted through the Metropolitan Police Investigation Division’s IMDB Facebook page, and all cases will be thoroughly investigated.

Related News: