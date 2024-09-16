Father Arrested for Raping, Filming Porn Videos with His 14-Year-old Daughter

On Sunday, Bangkok Metropolitan Police CID Division announced the arrest of a 32-year-old father on charges of forcible detainment, rape, and recording pornography videos with his 14-year-old daughter.

CID Police reported that the man identified only as “Mr. Arnon,” was detained on Saturday at a rental property in the Hua Hin region of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. He had managed to evade capture for about thirty days.

Police Maj Gen Theeradet ThumsutheeBangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau, stated that the 32-year-old man was wanted for seven separate crimes involving aggravated robbery, fraud, and the sexual assault of a juvenile victim.

From July 31st to August 7th, 2024, Mr Arnon stole mobile phones in the Pathumwan, Thong Lor, and Hua Mak neighbourhoods of Bangkok. The police were trying to track him down when police investigatorstalked to his daughter and uncovered the horrific sexual attack while trying to determine his location.

The teen recounted how her father escorted her to a clinic in the Thung Khru neighbourhood of Bangkok so she could receive an injection of birth control. He then proceeded to sexually assaulted her while filming the ordeal for seven days, with an unknown assailant.

She told police she managed to elude her fathers custody and contact a relative for help.

Mr. Anon allegedly removed security cameras from the house and destroyed evidence before departing, according to Pol Maj Gen Theeradet. He and his accomplice allegedly sedated the girl and arranged for other men to engage in sexual activity with her in order to film the encounters for sex videos.

Mr. Arnon used his position as “admin” of a social network site to broadcast explicit sexual content live for financial gain.

Police later discovered the suspect had chatted online and persuaded other males to have sex with daughter. They discovered proof that he blackmailed a 15-year-old girl for 5,000 after she email him naked photos.

During interrogation, Mr. Arnon denied all the charges, however police have video evidence of his crimes and have asked prosecutors to charge his with the full extent of the law. He is presently being held in the Bangkok remand center without bail.

His 14-year-old daughter is presently receiving support from Child Protection workers.

