Crime

Police Launch Manhunt After 2 Men Gunned Down in Chiang Rai’s Khun Tan District

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
2 Min Read
2 Men Gunned Down in Chiang Rai
Rescue workers cover the bodies of two men gunned down in Khun Tan District Chiang Rai - CTN Image

Police in Chiang Rai have launched a manhunt after two men were gunned down in the middle of the road in Khun Tan District around 4am on Saturday morning. Police suspect the killings were related to an argument at a restaurant earlier that evening.

Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Plengkham, Investigation Officer, Khun Tan Police Station said that upon officers arrival at the scene, the bodies of the deceased were found to be shot with a shotgun. The driver had bullet wounds to his head and torso, while the passenger was hit by scattered bullets to his torso. Nearby their bodies police found a white Honda motorcycle with a Chiang Rai license plate lying on its side.

The deceased were identified as Mr. Paisarn, 33 years old, a resident of Village 5, Wiang Chai Subdistrict, Wiang Chai District, Chiang Rai Province, and Mr. Niphon, 36 years old, a resident of Village 2, Bun Rueang Subdistrict, Chiang Khong District, Chiang Rai Province.

Shooting Chiang Rai
Rescue workers attend to the bodies of two men shot and killed in Khun Tan District, Chiang Rai – CTN Image

Their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital for a postmortem examination, and for evidence against the perpetrators who committed the crime.

Pol. Col. Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, told reporters that the perpetrators of the incident have been identified in the initial investigation. Evidence is being collected to issue an arrest warrant.

He said the cause of the shooting is believed to be a conflict that started in a restaurant in Khun Tan District, which led to the perpetrators following and shooting both men to death.

TAGGED:
By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
