Crime

Police Investigate Gruesome Murder after Family Found Dead

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Police Investigate Gruesome Murder after Family Found Dead
The victims were were found near an isolated area along Phahonyothin Road.

Police in Kamphaeng Phet are investigating a gruesome case involving the deaths of three family members—a father, mother, and their young son—who had been missing since January 12. Their bodies were discovered in a covered pickup truck parked near an abandoned house in Khlong Khlung.

The victims were identified as Wongsakorn Hongsakrai, 37, Nantakan Nasu, 35, and their seven-year-old son. The white Isuzu D-Max with the license plate “GN 1738 Kamphaeng Phet” was found near an isolated area along Phahonyothin Road.

On February 13, provincial police led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Opas Kongmuang held a lengthy meeting to discuss the case. They later inspected a rice field in Ban Roi Rai, where locals reported hearing arguments followed by gunshots on the night of January 12, the same day the family disappeared.

Residents said they were too frightened to check immediately but found bloodstains and a bullet casing in the area the following morning. They notified local authorities, who contacted the police.

Investigators believe the killer likely used rural roads to transport the bodies to the abandoned house. This location was chosen to hide the crime. Police revisited the scene and moved the pickup truck to Khlong Khlung police station for forensic analysis.

A search of the deceased woman’s belongings revealed no valuables, though the family was known to usually have gold jewellery.

Initial findings indicate the boy died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head, while the mother was shot in the temple. The father’s body was decomposed, making it difficult to determine the cause of death.

The bullet damage to the truck’s left front window suggests shots were fired from outside the vehicle.

Authorities are pursuing three possible motives: a financial dispute, involvement in illegal drugs, or a personal relationship issue. Relatives had reported the family missing on January 16, prompting the investigation that eventually led to the grim discovery.

Police are also analysing phone records for additional clues. Investigators are working to uncover more details about the shocking crime.

Related News:

Police Find Body of Woman Floating in Canal in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

You Might Also Like

Russian Tourist in Phuket Caught Using Fake U.S. Dollars for Thai Baht Exchange

Police Bust Drug Gang in Chiang Mai Seizes Assets Worth 118 Million Baht

Thailand Deports 12 Chinese Nationals Engaged in Illegal Lending

Thamanat’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Him as He’s Overlooked for Cabinet Post

Thailand’s Cabinet Approves a New Property Ownership Policy for Foreigners

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article UK Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q4 2024 UK Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q4 2024
Next Article TikTok’s Future in the US and Unofficial Download Surge TikTok’s Future in the US and Unofficial Download Surge

Soi Dog

Trending News

Explosion in Taiwan Department Store
Explosion in Taiwan Department Store Kills 4 Injures 26
News Asia
Scarlett Johansson Warns About the Dangers of AI After Deepfake Video Goes Viral
Scarlett Johansson Warns About the Dangers of AI After Deepfake Video Goes Viral
World News
Fake News Thailand
Thailand’s Anti-Fake News Center to Use AI to Combat Misinformation
News
Trump Plans Tariffs on Countries with Unfair Trade Policies
Trump Plans Tariffs on Countries with Unfair Trade Policies
World News

u7buy

Download Our App

sensitive content

I Understand Go to Home Page