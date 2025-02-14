Police Investigate Gruesome Murder after Family Found Dead

Police in Kamphaeng Phet are investigating a gruesome case involving the deaths of three family members—a father, mother, and their young son—who had been missing since January 12. Their bodies were discovered in a covered pickup truck parked near an abandoned house in Khlong Khlung.

The victims were identified as Wongsakorn Hongsakrai, 37, Nantakan Nasu, 35, and their seven-year-old son. The white Isuzu D-Max with the license plate “GN 1738 Kamphaeng Phet” was found near an isolated area along Phahonyothin Road.

On February 13, provincial police led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Opas Kongmuang held a lengthy meeting to discuss the case. They later inspected a rice field in Ban Roi Rai, where locals reported hearing arguments followed by gunshots on the night of January 12, the same day the family disappeared.

Residents said they were too frightened to check immediately but found bloodstains and a bullet casing in the area the following morning. They notified local authorities, who contacted the police.

Investigators believe the killer likely used rural roads to transport the bodies to the abandoned house. This location was chosen to hide the crime. Police revisited the scene and moved the pickup truck to Khlong Khlung police station for forensic analysis.

A search of the deceased woman’s belongings revealed no valuables, though the family was known to usually have gold jewellery.

Initial findings indicate the boy died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head, while the mother was shot in the temple. The father’s body was decomposed, making it difficult to determine the cause of death.

The bullet damage to the truck’s left front window suggests shots were fired from outside the vehicle.

Authorities are pursuing three possible motives: a financial dispute, involvement in illegal drugs, or a personal relationship issue. Relatives had reported the family missing on January 16, prompting the investigation that eventually led to the grim discovery.

Police are also analysing phone records for additional clues. Investigators are working to uncover more details about the shocking crime.

